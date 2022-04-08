McCarthy-Gardner makes history as she signs with East Stroudsburg

ATHENS — Most high school athletes who get a chance to sign with a college have spent years honing their skills in order to punch their ticket to the next level.
That certainly wasn’t the case for Athens senior Raven McCarthy-Gardner.
Just months after stepping onto a wrestling mat for the very first time, McCarthy-Gardner signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for the East Stroudsburg University women’s wrestling team during a ceremony on Tuesday.
When the Athens Area School District formed a girls wrestling team this year, McCarthy-Gardner decided to switch from swimming to wrestling.
McCarthy-Gardner admitted that her new sport took some getting used to, but she slowly gained confidence on the mat.
“(I improved) quite a bit — in the confidence aspect more than anything because I wanted to cry my first match,” she said with a laugh.
She credited Athens coaches Jay and David White with helping her on and off the mat during her first season of wrestling.
“It’s been unique to say the least but the White family has definitely made it easier. They have just been very supportive of the girls team in general,” she said.
McCarthy-Gardner helped the Lady Wildcats make history back in December when she recorded two wins by fall to help Athens beat Western Wayne in the program’s first-ever dual meet.
Since then, she has racked up wins and would make it all the way to the podium at the Pennsylvania Girls State Championships last month.
“Exponentially, both as an individual and technically (as a wrestler),” David White said of McCarthy-Gardner’s improvement since her first time on the mat. “Starting off she didn’t even have a stance, and now she finished top four in the state. The girl she wrestled for third-and-fourth pinned her in 10 seconds at the beginning of the year. In her last bout she had her on her back for 20-some seconds before she rolled her off an got caught. She’s had an exponential growth and I think she’s going to continue to have an exponential growth when she goes on to college.”
McCarthy-Gardner said she was approached by multiple college coaches this year, but made sure to treat this season like it could be her first and last in wrestling.
“I chose not to think too much about it and try to enjoy my time just in case it was my one and only season,” she said.
While getting offers to compete at the next level was nice, she never really fully committed to wrestling in college until she went to East Stroudsburg for a visit.
“I had a couple coaches reach out to me around the time of regionals, and at first I didn’t think I was going to go any further after states,” she said. “But then I visited their campus and met their coach and it was enjoyable so I figured why not.”
McCarthy-Gardner will be majoring in physics with a focus on engineering at ESU. With a difficult educational path in front of her, she knows it will be a challenge when it comes to balancing that and wrestling.
“Definitely a lot of with time management,” she said on the big difference in college.
The Athens senior also knows that there will be a difference in the style of coaching at the next level.
“(There will be a difference) with mental training which is not something that we did a lot in high school,” said McCarthy-Gardner, who will also have to switch from folkstyle to freestyle wrestling in college. “With the girls team now they don’t want to go too hard, like the boys, because they don’t want girls to quit — versus college where they know the girls want to be there so they are going to push you as hard as possible.”
McCarthy-Gardner will likely not be the only Athens girls wrestler to sign with a college team. Her teammate Lacy Hinman, who attends Troy but competes with the Lady Wildcats, is also expected to compete at the next level.
The fact that a first-year wrestling program is about to produce two college wrestlers is not lost on coach Jay White.
“It’s nice that we have two going to college from that class. The only two seniors we had are both going to wrestle in college and hopefully next year’s group does the same thing and goes on through (to the next level),” Jay White said.
It has already fired up some of the junior high girls who are looking to follow in McCarthy-Gardner’s footsteps, according to Jay White.
“They are all excited and they are waiting because they were PJW state medalists and they are excited about what their career could be here now,” Jay White said.
McCarthy-Gardner is proud to be a trailblazer in girls wrestling here in the Valley and will look back on her time with the Lady Wildcats program fondly.
“(When I look back) it’s definitely going to make me think of how much (wrestling at Athens) allowed me to grow as a person,” she said. “It wasn’t just a team, it was more of a family.”
