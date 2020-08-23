In an area known for wrestling, Jim McCloe stood out, even among all the great coaches in the area.
His teams won, a lot, and his teams did things the right way.
The former Waverly coach retired as the winningest coach in the history of Section 4 wrestling.
McCloe recently passed away at the age of 69.
McCloe coached 32 seasons for the Wolverines, before retiring after the 2006-07 season. He won 435 matches as a coach, which at the time was the most in the sections history, and seventh all-time in state history. Vestal’s Tony Policare passed McCloe for wins in Section 4 in 2014, as McCloe currently sits second all-time in sectional history in victories.
Whether people wrestled for McCloe, or wrestled or coached against his teams, they knew what kind of coach and person he was.
Towanda coach Bill Sexton spent decades coaching against the former Waverly coach.
“I was very sorry to hear of the passing of Jim McCloe,” Sexton said. “I met Jim during my first year as an assistant coach back in 1978. Jim was very helpful and supportive of me as a young coach.
“Forty-two years later, I have many fond memories of time spent coaching against Jim, talking with Jim at tournaments and scrimmages and in general being around him.”
McCloe is in the USA Wrestling Hall of Fame, the National Junior College Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Section 4 Hall of FAme, the Section 4 Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Waverly HIgh School Hall of Fame.
During his coaching career he had 40 Section 4 individual champions, seven state champions and six national high school All-Americans.
All of that came after McCloe himself had a successful athletic career.
He was a Waverly grad, who played football, track and field, and also wrestled. He went on to win a National Junior College Athletic Association wrestling title at SUNY Delhi, before wrestling at Division I East Carolina University, where he was an NCAA qualifier.
While the numbers bear his success, Sexton saw more than just wins and losses when he watched McCloe’s teams.
“Jim was a good man and a great coach,” Sexton said. “He never put himself ahead of his team. He built a program at Waverly that was dominant for decades. His teams were successful in their league, Sextion IV, across New York and for a time in the 90’s in the NTL.
“His teams were well coached, fundamentally sound, well disciplined, and very competitive. Win or lose Jim was a class act and his teams reflected his impact on them. I have a great deal of respect for Jim as a man and as a coach. In recent years I looked forward to seeing Jim at the Windsor Tournament and spending time with him. Jim was a credit to our sport and he will be sorely missed.”
For Glenn Jarvis, there are many similar memories of coaching against McCloe.
The former Sayre coach always knew what kind of teams McCloe would have.
“Coaching against Jim, he was a strong competitor with strong teams,” Jarvis said. “you don’t have those strong teams over the years without putting in a lot of sacrifice, time and effort and your kids have to believe in the same work ethic that you do.
“Jim did get the most of his wrestlers. Always teaching life lessons that were hard at the time — still made the wrestler a stronger human being in the long run.”
Not only did Jarvis coach against McCloe, but he also spent time coaching with McCloe at camps.
“I remember being at Bloomsburg University summer camp in our downtime, assistant coach Charlie Hughes, Coach McCloe and myself sat around and talked war stories both hilarious and serious. Good fond memories and Jim will be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.