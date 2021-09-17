ROME — Melanie Shumway scored both goals for the Northeast Bradford girls soccer team in a 2-1 victory over Wyalusing on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers showed no signs of rust after not playing for 12 days, earning an impressive victory over Wyalusing — spearheaded by sophomore forward Shumway.
“It was great to score those goals and I am working on racking up a bunch of points this year so it is a great feeling,” Shumway said. “We had great communication and it was nice always having someone to pass to.”
NEB focuses on possession and quick passes in what Shumway described as “triangles.” Essentially described as three players always near each other on offense always presenting an easy pass option.
The passing worked just as planned at the 30:14 minute mark of the first half. A through ball landed right at the feet of Shumway in the box and she easily dispatched the opening goal in the bottom corner of the net.
NEB got caught sleeping on the kick off and Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley took advantage scoring a solo goal to tie the game right back up just a minute later.
At the 20-minute mark of the first half, an over the top through ball once again sent Shumway alone in on goal and she made the most of it slotting home what would be the game-winning goal.
Wyalusing head coach Gary Haley gave a lot of credit to the Lady Panthers and their strong performance.
“Hats off to Northeast. They are a well coached team and they came to play,” Haley said. “They were aggressive, they were physical, and it was a good game all around that presented us with plenty of opportunities but we just came up short today.”
NEB played a striker and two higher outside wingers putting constant pressure on the Lady Ram defenders. Wyalusing was forced to kick long balls and never gained proper control of the midfield to dictate the pace of the game.
“Northeast seemed like they always had three or four girls up top and they have speed and put pressure on our defense,” Coach Haley said. “So our defense did a good job today but the speed and their passing gave us some problems.”
Wyalusing’s Layla Botts and Olivia Haley posed a threat up top but they spent most of the game chasing the ball rather than possessing it. Wyalusing has scored 33 goals in just six games this season but a lack of control in the midfield made creating chances almost impossible.
“We had the opportunities but we just couldnt finish it so it is still early in the season and we have a lot of games so we will get back on the practice field and work on some things,” Haley said.
Wyalusing falls to 4-2 on the year and will be back in action this Saturday hosting Towanda at 10 a.m. NEB improves to 2-1 and plays again Monday Sep. 20 on the road against Williamson at 4 p.m.
