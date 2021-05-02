MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Junior Assaf Lowengart and senior Tyler Melko hit their ninth and tenth home runs, but the Mansfield University baseball team fell 3-1 in game one and were victim to a 6-5 walk-off in game two at the hands of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East foe Millersville University at Cooper Park on Saturday, May 1.
In the nightcap, Millersville (21-9, 18-7 PSAC East) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings, but Mansfield (10-20, 9-17 PSAC East) responded with two runs in the top of the third when Lowengart blasted a two-run homer to deep center, his ninth of the year (tie for second in PSAC).
The Mounties knotted the score at four during their next at-bats after sophomore Zach Spray scored on a Marauder errors and Melko drew a bases-loaded walk.
Both clubs benefited from dominant bullpen efforts from there on out, not allowing a run until extra innings.
MU struck first in the eighth, taking a 5-4 lead after junior Ben Osborne drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Spray.
However, Millersville had the last laugh as they scored two runs in the ensuing half-inning to secure the 6-5 victory.
Lowengart led the way with a HR and two RBI, while Spray and Haas each went 2-for-3. Melko and Osborne each picked up an RBI.
Senior Jake Manke, freshman Bobby Curry and sophomore Josh Colon did not allow a run in 5 and 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Poulson allowed the final two runs in the eighth to land the loss.
Luke Trainer and Nick Freise homered, while Trainer and Callahan drove in two runs to lead the Marauder offense. Justin Taylor finished 2-for-4 and was the hero with the walk-off double. Wyatt Tyson earned the win as he didn’t allow a run once entering in the eighth.
In game one, the Marauders scored solo runs in the second, third and sixth, while limiting the Mountaineers to just one run to earn the victory.
Mansfield found life in the second when Melko blasted his 10th (Tie for the PSAC lead) homer to cut the Millersville lead to one, but that was the final run for the Mounties.
Senior Hunter DePrimo falls to 5-3, but he held an explosive Marauders’ offense to three runs on seven hits, while striking out seven in six-complete innings.
Jeff Taylor earned the win on the mound for Millersville, tossing a complete game and striking out six. Tyler Wright and Pete Vaccaro homers to power the Marauders’ offense.
The Mounties will spend the night in Millersville and will take on the Marauders tomorrow, Sunday, May 2 for a repeat PSAC East doubleheader at Cooper Park.
