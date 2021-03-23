MANSFIELD – Senior Tyler Melko homered in his first two at-bats to give the Mansfield University baseball team an early lead, but East Stroudsburg University used a five-run fifth inning to earn a 7-5 victory in the nightcap of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East (PSAC) doubleheader at Shaute Field on Monday, March 22. The Mounties fell 19-6 in the opener.
The Mounties (2-10, 2-8 East) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first after Melko connected on his first home run of the afternoon.
The Warriors (7-3 overall, 5-1 PSAC East) tied the game in their half of the second, but the Mounties immediately answered with two runs after a triple from freshman Dylan Mercedes scored freshman Zach Shertzer and sophomore Josh Farina singled to score Mercedes.
Melko gave the Mounties a 5-2 lead in the third when he sent his second home run of the day and third on the year over the centerfield wall.
However, that was the final Mountie run and the Warriors put up five runs in the fourth to secure the victory.
Freshman Ryan King (0-1) got in and out of trouble over three complete innings, but was handed the loss as he was credited for five runs (four earned). Freshman Bobby Curry and sophomore Josh Colon combined for 2 and 1/3 scoreless innings. Connor Johnson earned the victory for ESU, allowing five runs in four innings of work.
Melko finished 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, while Shertzer (double), Mercedes (triple) and Farina all notched two hits. Tommy Dunleavy had a home run for the Warriors.
In game one, the Warriors scored the first two runs of the game but the Mounties responded with three of their own in the bottom half to take an early, 3-2 advantage.
Farina (walk) and junior Brittain Shander (hit by pitch) reached to kick off the innings and later scored on RBI from Melko and junior Ben Osborne. Shertzer rounded out the scoring with a RBI single.
However, that was the Mounties final lead as the Warriors scored four runs in the fourth, six in the fifth and another four in the sixth to seal the victory. The Mounties rallied for four runs in their final at bat but the lead proved insurmountable.
Farina was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBI, Melko and junior Jake Haas each drove in two runs, while junior Nate Cotton was 2-for-4 with a double.
Freshman Eric Gustofson (0-3) was handed the loss, allowing six runs in 3 and 1/3 innings for the Mounties. Brent Francisco allowed four runs in 4.2 innings to earn the win.
The Mounties travel to Kutztown University for a PSAC doubleheader starting at noon on Friday, April 2.
