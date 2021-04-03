KUTZTOWN, Pa. – The Mansfield University baseball team had their best Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) offensive day in over a decade, totaling 30 runs and 28 hits to earn a 18-12, 12-7 sweep over Kutztown University on Friday afternoon, April 2 on the road at North Campus Field.
The Mounties outslugged the Golden Bears (11-9, 5-9 PSAC East) by erupting for 14 hits in both games to improve to 4-10 in the PSAC East.
In game one, the Mounties scored in every inning and capitalized on five Golden Bears’ mishaps to score the most runs by the program in a conference game since beating Shippensburg University 18-7 in 2010.
Sophomore Zach Spray and junior Brittain Shander each finished 3-for-5 and combined to drive in seven runs, led by five from Spray. Sophomore Josh Farina and junior Ben Osborne also had multi-hit games, while eight Mountaineers notched hits with six notching RBI. Senior Tyler Melko homered and junior Assaf Lowengart and freshman Zachary Shertzer doubled.
The Mounties never trailed, allowing senior Hunter DePrimo (2-2) to earn his second victory on the season. DePrimo allowed seven runs but was only charged with four earned and struck out five over 4 and 1/3 innings.
Melko kicked off the onslaught of runs with his fourth home run of the season to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead in the first. The Mounties extended their lead to 7-0 after plating six runs over the second and third inning, sparked by RBI from senior Ryan Wentzel, Shander, Farina and the first two of the day from Spray.
After going scoreless through the opening two frames, Kutztown scored in every inning, but the Mounties either matched or outscored the Golden Bears the rest of the way. The Golden Bears best chance came after a four-run fifth where they stole back the momentum to cut the Mountie lead to 12-9. However, Spray connected on his first-career home run to plate three runs and push the lead back to six.
Kutztown continued the offensive marathon with two runs in the seventh, but freshman Luke Payne come out of the bullpen with runners on and got the final three outs to shut the door.
Dominic Proietto was handed the loss, allowing eight runs in three innings. Gavin Moretski and Mitchell Peers homered to lead KU.
In game two, there may not have been 32 combined runs, but the clubs did combine for 19 on 22 hits in the nightcap.
Trailing by three heading to their final at bat, the Mounties erupted for eight runs on five hits, including two home runs to earn the victory.
Shertzer continued to be the straw that stirs the drink and led off the top of the seventh with a walk before freshman Dylan Mercedes doubled. Lowengart drove in both freshmen with a single to cut the Mountie deficit to one before tying the game when he scored off a sac fly from Farina.
The Mounties weren’t done as sophomore Jake Haas and Shander followed with walks and scored on a three-run blast by Melko (second homer of the day) to give the Mounties the lead. The Mounties capped off the eight-run inning with a two-run shot by Shertzer, the first of his career.
Senior Colby Shimmell allowed seven runs through four complete before handing the ball to junior Justin Marykwas (1-1), who shut the door over the final three innings to earn his first win on the year.
Melko scored twice to go along with his three-run homer, Lowengart drove in two runs and also scored, while Shertzer (3-for-3, HR, 2B, five RBI) and Mercedes (4-for-4, 2B, RBI) did not get out in the nightcap. Shander added two hits and a run.
The Mounties scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the first when Shertzer singled to bring home Osborne and Melko.
However, the Golden Bears answered with a five-run first and added another in the second to take a 6-2 lead.
Mercedes and Shertzer continued to provide clutch hitting as Mercedes drove in a run in the third and Shertzer had an RBI-double in the fifth to set up the dramatic finish.
Jake Skrocki was charged with the loss after allowing eight runs in two innings of relief. Moreski and Dominic Proietto homered to lead Kutztown.
The Mounties will spend the night in Kutztown for a rematch with the Golden Bears at North Campus Field beginning at noon in PSAC action.
