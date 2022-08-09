WILKES-BARRE — Longtime Towanda coach and teacher Linda Messner and Sullivan County graduate Joshua Richmond were among the 14 sports figures enshrined in the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, John Louis Popple Chapter, on Sunday.
The event was held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Messner, who has spent 42 years in the Towanda School District as a health and physical education teacher, has built up an impressive resume during her time as a coach.
She has been involved in a multitude of different coaching experiences that have included volleyball, basketball, swimming, softball and cheerleading during her time as a coach.
In 49 years as volleyball coach, the Lock Haven University graduate has guided the Black Knights to 21 District IV titles and 18 Northern Tier League crowns, while securing five Northern Tier League titles in basketball over a 31-year career. She also piloted the softball team for five years and the swimming team for three years.
Messner is also a fine athlete, having won the Towanda Ladies Club Golf championship 11 times.
She has previously been enshrined in the Tioga County and Towanda Area School District All-Sports halls of fame.
Sullivan County 2006 graduate Richmond was also enshrined during the ceremony and recognized for his accomplishments in the field of sharpshooting.
Richmond got his start in the field of sharpshooting at age 16, where he was able to garner a spot on the USA National Shooting team in 2004 and was part of a team that took home the Junior World Championship.
Later he would continue to excel which landed him a hard-earned spot as he was named an alternate in the 2008 games in China for the U.S. Olympic team.
In 2012, he would get the chance to compete for the U.S. Olympic team in England while also participating in the 2016 Olympics.
Other inductees for the ceremony include George Toma, Shelley Black Leap of Coughlin, track and field; Amy Mantush Filanowski, Hazleton Area graduate, track and field, basketball; Dr. Pamela Yanora Hughes, Tunkhannock Area volleyball; Edward Kopec Jr., Wyoming Valley West cross country and coaching; Megan Krebs Kriso, three-sport athlete at GAR; Shelley Black Leap, Coughlin track and field great; Timothy McGinley, wrestling coach and referee; Brea Lynn Seabrook, GAR three-sport athlete; Chris Shovin, GAR basketball; Charles ‘Chuck’ Suppon, Dallas, football and Dr. Gary Verazin, Nanticoke Area basketball.
