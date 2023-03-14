TROY — It’s a well-used sentiment that winning in the postseason comes from losing in the postseason.
Truth of that was borne out Saturday when Mid Valley, which dropped a 42-40 decision to Athens in a state playoff game last season, took a big early lead on the way to a 62-42 win over District IV champion Troy in a PIAA Class AAA playoff game.
The bulk of Mid Valley’s lineup in Saturday’s game was also in the Athens game of a year ago.
On Saturday it was a very young Troy team — the Trojans have just one senior on the roster — that was taking on a veteran Spartans squad.
“I’m proud of them,” said Troy Head Coach Bob Woodward. “These guys overcame a lot of things off the court that adults don’t even know how to deal with. They came every day, and I’ve said it all along, ‘this is the hardest-working team I’ve had,’ and they have nothing to hang their heads about.
“It’s hard to get there if you haven’t been there yet,” said Woodward. “I told them after the game that sometimes you have to be there and you learn from it like we’ve learned from our other losses. The outcome wasn’t what we wanted today but we’ll probably take a lot more from it than even winning today. We’re looking forward to that.”
Visiting Mid Valley took advantage of some Troy jitters early and led 8-0 less than two minutes into the game. The Spartans led 12-4 after a quarter in which Troy turned the ball over nine times.
“We didn’t have a good quarter,” said Woodward. “I give credit to them. Their defense made us do some weird things today.”
Woodward also said that the physicality in the game was unfamiliar to his squad.
“We haven’t seen that for that long a period of time. We kept our composure then we missed some bunnies and missed some foul shots when we needed to make a run and that kind of hurt us.”
Nathan Sadaka led Mid Valley’s early charge with five of his 11 total points in the first period.
Mid Valley really turned up the heat in the second quarter, netting the first nine for a 21-4 lead. Richard Vinansky, who led the Spartans with 24 points and nine rebounds, sparked that Mid Valley run with a couple of quick baskets.
Troy responded with a nice 11-point run. Jackson Taylor opened that run with a three-ball and Colin Loveland ended it in like fashion. Lincoln Chimics and Jack Burbage added to the total and Troy got within 21-15 with 2:33 left in the quarter.
“I thought our second quarter was good,” said coach Woodward. “I thought if we played like we did in the second quarter to start the game, it might have been a different outcome.”
Then Mid Valley tightened the screws yet again to finish the half with a 7-0 run. Demaja Dunston followed Loveland’s three with one for Mid Valley, then Danny Nemitz and Vinansky connected to take the Spartans’ lead to 28-15 at the half.
Troy looked much better coming out of the half but couldn’t get closer than 12 points — at 31-19 — the rest of the way. By the end of the third MV led 44-25 as Vinansky had 10 points in the quarter — including a personal 8-2 run at the end of the period.
Vinansky and Nemitz controlled the game in the fourth and secured the win.
The Spartans will play Devon Prep (12-12), a 77-50 winner over Saucon Valley (21-8) on Saturday, in a second-round game on Wednesday.
Nemitz finished with 13 points and five boards for the Spartans; Dunston wound up with eight points and Jakob Lesher grabbed six boards.
Lincoln Chimics led Troy with 11 points, Taylor had eight points and three steals and Justice Chimics — the team’s lone senior — added seven points and five boards.
“I think this is the best season he’s had in any sport for a lot of reasons,” said Woodward of Justice Chemics, citing his leadership and ability to be a great teammate. “That’s a tough role for him to have, being the only senior. We’re awful proud of him and great things are coming down the road for him. We told him that, later on in life, this basketball season was all worth it.”
Also for Troy, Loveland had 10 rebounds, six points, two assists and two steals; Burbage added six points, eight boards, two assists and two steals; Evan Woodward finished with three assists and two points; and Joe Frye had two points.
Troy finishes its season with an 18-8 record and as 2023 District IV Class AAA champions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.