Mifflinburg's bats end Athens' season in D4 semis

MANSFIELD — Sometimes it’s just not your day.
That was certainly the case for the Athens Wildcats on Tuesday as they fell behind early and never recovered in a 10-4 loss to Mifflinburg in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals at Mansfield University.
Mifflinburg smashed the ball on Tuesday against Athens, racking up 14 hits and eight RBI while also connecting on several hard hit outs.
Athens coach Charlie Havens admitted that they were a little surprised to see Mifflinburg hit the ball so well.
“We watched the game on Saturday with Danville and honestly we liked this matchup better. Danville played a lot of small ball and we thought that would give us fits, and we didn’t see Mifflinburg hit the ball hard at all on Saturday,” Havens said. “So we really liked the matchup, and then we see them in person and the outs were the hardest balls that were hit. Man, they are a good team. A very good team and I wish them luck going forward.”
Mifflinburg coach Tom Church acknowledged that his team stepped up its game compared to their 4-3 win over Danville.
“We finally hit the ball today. We didn’t hit the ball on Saturday (in the quarterfinals) at all. We only had four hits (against Danville),” said Church. “(Athens senior Luke Horton) is a great pitcher. Our kids came focused today. They had to do what they had to do, and we got base hit after base hit. Starting off when you get those kids rolling at the top, everyone else seems to feed off that.”
Troy Dressler, who was hitting out of the three spot, led Mifflinburg at the plate as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored.
“It was good to see. We knew we had to score runs behind (Zeb Hufnagle) to get the win. It just makes him more comfortable and settle in,” said Dressler. “(I was) just trying to keep it simple and do what I know — which is just slapping the ball out there.”
Zeb Hufnagle, who helped himself with a double at the plate, went 6 2/3 innings and struck out four. He would allow three runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks.
“The defense made a couple plays and I had so much confidence. All the confidence in the world just to throw strikes and let the defense make plays,” said Hufnagle.
Mifflinburg set the tone early with a run in the top of the first. Andrew Diehl reached on an infield single and moved to second on a groundout. Dressler came to the plate and roped a double to right field to score Diehl and make it 1-0.
Lucas Whittaker and Zach Werman both hit the ball hard, but Athens centerfielder Jaren Glisson was able to track them down and end the inning.
Hufnagle would find some trouble in the bottom half. Horton walked to start the frame for Athens, but he would be wiped out on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Caleb Nichols. After Cam Sullivan lined out to center, Mason Lister and Luke Kraft worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs.
Hufnagle got out of the jam when he got Glisson to ground out to Wertman at second.
Horton got a groundout to start the second, but trouble started brewing again with a walk to Luke Rokavec. After a fly out, the Athens pitcher was called for a balk when he went to his mouth and didn’t wipe his hand off before going to throw the next pitch. That put Rokavec in scoring position on second, and Tanner Zimmerman made Athens pay with an RBI single to center to make it 2-0.
Horton worked around a single to Diehl as he got a strikeout to end the inning and keep it a two-run game.
After a 1-2-3 bottom of the second from Hufnagle, Mifflinburg broke things open in the third.
Dressler singled on a line drive to right and Whittaker walked to open the frame. After a flyout, Kurtz smacked an RBI single to score Dressler. Rokavec then connected on a single to center to load the bases.
Horton got a strikeout, but Mifflinburg got a huge two-run single on an 0-2 count from Zimmerman to push the lead to 5-0.
Diehl followed that up with a two-run single of his own and all of the sudden it was 7-0 in favor of Mifflinburg.
Athens showed signs of life in the bottom of the third. Horton walked to open the inning and moved to second on a single from Nichols. After a groundout, Lister put the ball in play and a throwing error would scored both runners. Lister reached safely but was caught trying to get to third on the play. Hufnagle induced a groundout to end the threat and keep it 7-2.
Mifflinburg responded in the top of the fourth when Nate Chambers, who came on to run for Whittaker after a walk, scored on a wild pitch from Kraft to make it 8-2.
Glisson doubled in the bottom of the fourth for Athens, but he would be stranded at second thanks to three straight groundouts.
Mifflinburg added another run in the fifth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Whittaker to score Zimmerman, who had reached on a walk to start the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Hufnagle doubled and courtesy runner Lane Hook later scored on an RBI single from Dressler.
Hufnagle got the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh before Nichols singled and ended the Mifflinburg pitcher’s day.
Athens was able to string together two more hits from Sullivan and Lister to load the bases. Kraft then came up and ripped a two-run single to cut the lead to 10-4.
Whittaker settled down and got the game-ending fly out as Mifflinburg punched its ticket to the District IV Class AAAA title game.
For Mifflinburg, Diehl had three hits to go along with one RBI and one run, while Zimmerman had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Kurtz finished with two hits, one RBI and one run.
Whittaker had one hit and one RBI, and Rokavec had a single and scored twice.
Church was thrilled to get a big win over a strong Athens squad.
“They are a great team. Hats off to them, they played hard today. It was just our day,” Church said.
Athens was led by Lister with two hits and two runs scored, while Nichols had two hits and scored twice. Kraft had one hit and two RBI, and Sullivan had a hit and scored once.
Also for Athens, Glisson had his double and Horton scored once.
Horton took the loss, going 3 1/3 innings with eight runs (seven earned) allowed on 11 hits and three walks. He would strike out two Mifflinburg hitters.
Kraft went 2 2/3 innings and struck out two while allowing one run on one hit and three walks. Cam Sullivan pitched the seventh and would strike out two batters. He gave up one run on two hits.
Havens was proud of his team’s fight in Tuesday’s loss.
“Not one (player) quit on that game. Even with two outs and nobody on in the last inning we were able to score a couple runs. It’s just tough. I don’t think we expected our season to end today, but they are a very good team,” Havens said.
Athens ends its season with an 18-2 record and as the 2023 Northern Tier League Large School champions.
“We had some awesome moments this year. This journey with all of us is pretty special,” Havens said. “My first varsity experience and to start with 10 sophomores that immediately went in the lineup and to see them grow on a daily basis is pretty impressive. They are so much fun to be around. They have matured a ton. You’ve created a bond for life right there with those guys. It’s going to be weird in March to have a whole new group of guys.”
Havens and the Athens program will miss this senior class — Mason Lister, Cam Sullivan, Caleb Nichols, Luke Horton, Luke Kraft, Matt Machmer, Jaren Glisson, Joey Van Allen, Caleb Fritsch and Carson Smith — which has led the Wildcats to plenty of big wins over the years.
“They mean everything to me. Athens gave me a chance here to finally be a varsity coach, something I’ve always wanted to do and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to do it,” Havens said. “To start with those guys and, like I said, that will be a bond for life and it’s going to be tough not having them around.”
Havens will now look to the future, which he believes will continue to be extremely bright.
“Basically take a week off and we’ll get started with summer ball. The cupboard is not bare. We lost, between junior high, JV and varsity, three games this year. It’s something crazy like 58-3 or something like that. We know we’ve got (talent) coming. There will be a lot of new faces for me to learn, but we’ll be back,” Havens said.
