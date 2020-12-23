ENDICOTT, NY – The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is excited to announce Miguel Ángel Jiménez as our first formal commitment for the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.
Miguel is currently ranked 4th in the Charles Schwab Cup Standings of the 2020-2021 wrap-around season.
Jiménez had two victories in 2020 and closed the year with five Top-10 finishes in just 13 starts. Miguel holds the title as the Oldest Winner on the European Tour when he won his national Spanish Open, at 50 years and 133 days old. In 2020 Miguel also holds the record for the greatest number of European Tour tournaments ever played by a Professional at 710.
“With 10 PGA TOUR Champions Victories, 21 International Victories 4 Ryder Cup and 14 World Cup appearances Miguel is a true global ambassador of the game and we are excited he is joining us once again in Endicott,” said Executive Director John Karedes. “Miguel likes En-Joie and had a very good showing here in 2019 (T6) and I know he enjoys the local hospitality; we are thrilled to have him back.”
The 2021 event, which will be played as part of the PGA TOUR Champions’ combined 2020-21 calendar due to COVID-19, returns to En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York, the week of June 28 – July 4, with a purse of $2,050,000 and all three rounds broadcast live on the GOLF Channel.
For more information on the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open please visit dsgopen.com.
