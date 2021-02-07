It was a big day for Towanda coach Bill Sexton and the Black Knights.
Towanda picked up a 36-24 win over NP-Liberty, which was the 680th win of Sexton’s coaching career.
But, more than that it was the 669th win for Sexton as a coach in Class AA, which allowed him to pass Ron Kanaskie of Danville and become the winningest AA coach in state history.
“It’s rewarding,” Sexton said. “41 years of coaching, those totals add up. You don’t get there without having all these good kids I’ve been lucky enough to have and all these good teams we have been lucky enough to have. It’s kind of ironic it comes in a disfunctional season like this one. Hopefully things get back to normal next year and we continue to build on both those totals.”
The all-time win record in Pennsylvania is 767 by Carl Schellenbach who coached at Ridley High School in District 1 for 54 years.
There were four matches wrestled on the mat Saturday with Kohen Lehman of NP-Liberty pinning Spencer Jennings in 4:13 at 189 and NP-Liberty’s Cale Wagner pinning John Parker in 3:36 at 106. Patriot June of NPL pinned Dillon Gallagher in 5:36 at 138 and Gaven Sexauer of NP-Liberty pinned Brandon Lantz in 1:13 at 160.
Clay Watkins (215), Alex Perez (1825), Dalton Lunn (113), Garrett Chapman (145), Zayne McPeak (152) and Evan Johnson (172) all took forfeit wins for Towanda.
The win was the 50th of Johnson’s career, and also the final win of his career.
He joined Perez and Watkins, who got his 50th against Troy the other night, as 50+ match winners for Towanda.
While Perez and Watkins will prepare for sectionals next Saturday, the season is over for Johnson who is out with an injury. While he is out with the injury he was able to take the forfeit for his milestone win on Saturday.
“Unfortunately he’s run into some bad luck,” Sexton said. “It’s the second time in his career he had an injury that took significant parts of his season away. This is the same as his sophomore year when he was hurt. Unfortunately the timing of the injury doesn’t allow him to come back by next weekend (for sectionals).
“He’s a two-time captain for us. He’s incredible in the room working with his teammates. It’s a tough thing to see. He is a kid that worked really hard and has gotten a lot better since he came out in junior high. He changed into one of the key people on the team. To have his season end prematurely like this is a sad thing.”
For Sexton it’s special that the team made it through the regular season and can now prepare for the postseason.
“Just the amazement we got through a full regular season and now we have an opportunity to get into a postseason,” Sexton said. “All the hesitations at the start, the matches moved around, it’s kind of remarkable we got to this point and now we get to move into the second season.”
Jersey Shore 35, Athens 33; Line Mountain 45, Athens 19; West Perry 52, Athens 22
Gavin Bradley picked up his 100th career win for the Wildcats at the Line Mountain Duals.
Against Jersey Shore the Wildcats got a 7-2 win by Zach Stafursky over Jonathan Smith at 172.
Kaden Setzer (138), Chris Bathgate (152), Gavin Bradley (113), Joshua Courtney (120) and Mason Vanderpool (126) all got forfeit wins for the Wildcats.
Against Line Mountain the Wildcats got a fall by Karter Rude over Chandon Maurer in 1:46 at 160 and Stafursky had a 4-3 win over Cale Kng at 172.
Joshua Nittinger (285) got a forfeit win and Bradley beat Aidan Kritzer by major decision 12-3 at 120.
In the match against West Perry the Wildcats got a pin by Jacob Courtney in 4:36 over Adam Rea at 126 and Bathgate pinned Joe Saylor in 1:56 at 152. Rude got a pin over Dayton Seidel in 3:20 at 160 and Bradley won a 16-8 major decision over Deven Jackson at 113.
In extra matches Jadon Rice of Athens and Brock Dennison of Athens each got falls.
Muncy 44, Wyalusing 27
The Rams dropped a non-league match to the Indians on Saturday.
Ty Nixon of Muncy won a 14-8 match over Colbrin Nolan at 160 and at 172 Muncy’s Ethan Gush pinned Alex Hunsinger in 1:38.
Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold pinned Jacob Cooley in 3:43 at 189 and Tristen Ditzler of Muncy pinned Zach Shaffer in 5:29 at 215.
Jason Shuda of Muncy pinned Dereck Baldwin in 50 seconds at 285.
Clayton Carr of Wyalusing won 8-4 over Joshua Hill at 106.
Phil McCormick of Muncy got a forfeit at 113 and Alex Maiorana got a forfeit for Muncy at 120.
Muncy’s Scott Johnson won by technical fall 20-5 in 3:04 over Hunter Manahan at 126 and Bryce Vollman of Muncy pinned Owen Hadlock in 1:04 at 132.
Wyalugin’s Cade McMicken (138), Skyler Manahan (145) and Nicholas Woodruff (152) all got forfeit wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.