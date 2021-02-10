ATHENS – It was a milestone night for the Athens girls as they beat Troy 53-22. Coach Brian Miller got his 300th career win, while his daughter Kayleigh got her 200th career three-pointer in the victory. Miller hit two threes on the day, giving her 201 for her career. She’s one away from tying, and two from breaking the school record. Troy had a strong first half defensively and led the game 14-13 at the half. In the second half the Athens offense came alive as they scored 40 second-half points in the win. Megan Collins led Athens with a season-high 16 points, with four threes. Caydence Macik had 15 points and Miller had 12 points. Mya Thompson and Karlee Bartlow had four points each and Emma Bronson finished with two points. Sydney Taylor led Troy with 14 points and Hannah Zimmerman and Rachel Kingsley had four points each for the Trojans. Macik had nine rebounds and two steals, with two assists and Miller had four steals and two assists. Rachel Stephens and Bartlow had five boards each and Bartlow had four assists. Bronson had five assists and two steals and Mya Thompson had three steals and three rebounds.
Towanda 54, Wyalusing 20
TOWANDA – The Black Knights led 27-1 after one quarter on their way to a victory. Paige Manchester had 17 for Towanda and Erin Barrett and Porschia Bennett each had nine points. Bella Hurley had five points for Towanda and Gracie Schoonover had four points. Destiny Brennan and Eliza Fowler had three points each for the Black Knights and Kenadie Packard and Ally Hurley both had two points. Manchester had six boards, eight assists and six steals and Amanda Horton had four boards, three assists and three steals. Bennett had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Packard had five rebounds and Barrett had 11 boards. Callie Bennett led Wyalusing with 11 points and Catherine Brown had four points, while Hailey Jayne had three points. Layla Botts and Laci Norton each had one point.
Canton 53, CV 15
Aislyn Williams had a career-high 21 points to lead the Warriors to the win. Emmie Tymeson had 14 points and Carolyn Thoren and Courtney Weiskopff each had six points, while Reagan Kelley had five points. Weiskopff had six boards and six assists, with five steals and Kelley had five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Williams had three boards, three assists and five steals. Tymeson had three steals, two assists and two assists and Alexis Baldwin had three assists and three rebounds. Thoren and Sara Davy had three rebounds each. Abby Ackley had four points for CV and Jana Quick had three points. Makenzie Surine, Paisley Nudd, Renee Abbot and Logan Hamilton each had two points for CV.
NEB 72, Williamson 22
Maisie Neuber had 26 points to lead the Panthers to the win. Lauryn Jones had 13 points and Kate O’Connor had nine points. Alena Beebe and Kayleigh Thoman had six points each and Julia Brown and Anna Towner had four points, while Meg Russell and Lani Thomas each had two points. Neuber had eight rebounds and three steals, with two blocked shots and Jones had three assists and three steals. O’Connor had five rebuonds and Thoman had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brown had five boards and two steals. Beebe had five assists.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL Sullivan County 50, Millville 40
Trace Neary led the Griffins with 18 points in the win. Jalen Thomas had 10 points and Riley King had eight points. Alex Schweitzer had six points and Gerhett Parrish had five points. Bryon Fitzgerald and Trey Higley each had four points. Schweitzer had 11 boards and three steals and Thomas had four assists and four steals. The Griffins are now 3-4 and they host Northumberland on Thursday. Sullivan won the JV game 45-36 with Ben Carpenter scoring 12.
WRESTLING Athens 50, Troy 13
Gavin Bradley started things with a fall for Athens at 113 against Kenyon Slater in 30 seconds and at 120 Mason Vanderpool of Athens pinned Joseph Schwenk of Troy in 2:45 at 120. Troy’s Seth Seymour won an 8-0 major decision against Jacob Courtney at 126 and at 132 Emiliano Mallare of Athens won a 13-4 major decision against Ben Randall. Athens’ Kaden Setzer pinned Peyton Bellows in 36 seconds at 138 and Lucas Forbes of Athens won by major decision 10-2 over Lacey Hinman at 145. Athens’ Chris Bathgate got a pin in 2:31 over Eli Randall at 152, while Athens’ Karter Rude won by fall in 46 seconds over Jayden Renzo at 160. Athens’ Zach Stafursky won by fall in 3:01 over Mason Woodward at 172 and at 189 Josh Isbell of Troy won 10-3 over Colin Rosh. There was a double forfeit at 215. Athens’ Josh Nittinger got a forfeit at 285 and Caleb Schwenk got a forfeit win for Troy at 106.
Wyalusing 45, Williamson 27
The Rams got a fall at 152 as Nicholas Woodruff pinned Cody Fleming in 3:37 and at 160 Colbrin Nolan of Wyalusing got a forfeit win. Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold pinned Jacob Peffer in 1:20 at 172 and at 189 Zach Shaffer pinned Ian Bump in 1:39. Williamson’s Mike Sipps pinned Zach Fenton in 56 seconds at 215 and Kade Sottolano of Williamson pinned Dereck Baldwin in 50 seconds at 285. Clayton Carr of Wyalusing pinned Wyatt Dacheux in 25 seconds at 106. Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford (113) and Mason Kelsey (120) got forfeit wins. Hunter Manahan of Wyalusing pinned Carter Gontarz in 3:24 at 126 and Owen Hadlock of Wyalusing won 6-4 over Ayden Sprague at 132. Williamson’s Christian Falkler won 8-3 over Cade McMicken at 138 and at 145 Skyler Manahan pinned Joel Hultz in 5:34.
BOYS’ SWIMMING Waverly 118, Dryden 28
Waverly’s Kaden Wheeler, Max Pan, Dillon Madigan and Ayden Johnson won the 200 medley relay in 2:02.16. In the 200 free Aiden Clark won in 2:40.49. Jerrell Sackett won the 200 free in 2:07.68, followed by Madigan and Howard Johnson. In the 200 IM Liam Wright won in 2:29.35, followed by Finn Williams. Oscar Williams won the 50 free in 26.62 with Johnson third in 32.38. In the 100 fly Wright won in 1:04.21 and Madigan was second. In the 100 free Ryan Clark won in 53.98 followed by Sackett. Wheeler won the 500 free in 5:28.54, followed by Williams and Pan. In the 200 free relay Wheeler, Madigan, Johnson and Williams won in 1:50.18. Williams won the 100 back in 1:01.97 and Sheldon Huddleston was third. In the 100 breaststroke Wheeler won in 1:07.60 with Clark second. In the 400 free relay Sackett, Wright, Williams and Clark won in 3:35.06.
