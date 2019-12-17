ROME — For the second week in a row Athens came away with a key NTL girls’ basketball win.
Last week they held on to beat North Penn-Mansfield 46-40, on Monday they fought off a stubborn Northeast Bradford team 42-34.
“It feels great to come out against two of the best teams competitively and get two Ws,” said Wildcat guard Kayleigh Miller.
Crossover games with Division-II opponents count the same in NTL standings as divisional games do so getting back to back wins over two of the tougher Small School teams is key for Athens’ league title aspirations.
Miller had eight points in the first quarter to help the Wildcats build a 16-7 lead.
NEB rallied in the second as they were able to scrap their way to a game high 14 points while holding Athens to six 22-21 at the half.
The Panthers would even take a lead in the third quarter as Maisie Neuber netted six points.
“We definitely felt the pressure there,” said Miller.
The Wildcats got back on top, though, before the quarter ended to go into the fourth with a 33-30 advantage.
NEB cut it to 33-32 with a Vicky Rought bucket but after that it was Miller time for Athens.
She drove baseline for a lay-up plus a foul, hitting the and-1.
Then on the next possession she hit a step back 3-pointer to push their lead to 39-32.
“That was the best feeling in the world,” Miller remarked. “I high-fived Avery (Priester) and we just went ‘yes’.”
NEB’s offense dried up while Athens was content to run clock after that.
It was still just seven points until free throws by Caydence Macik and Priester sealed the win.
Miller finished with 18 points and three steals while Macik added 13 points and six boards.
Haley Barry had eight points with Megan Collins netting two. Priester finished with one point, four steals and four assists as Rachel Stephens picked up three steals.
Neuber led NEB with 12 points and five boards while Lauryn Jones added seven points, four assists and four steals.
Rought finished with five points as Kayleigh Thoman and Jorja Welch both netted four. Welch also grabbed 10 boards.
Lindsay Moore rounded out their scorers with two points while Alena Beebe picked up two steals.
NEB won the JV game 39-12 led by Kate O’Connor’s 14 points. Olivia Bartlow led Athens with five.
Starting the season 2-0 is big no matter who it’s against.
“It’s really nice starting out with two wins,” Miller remarked. “It that does set us up for the future.”
Hughesville 50, Sullivan County 45, OT
Despite a triple double from Jessica King the Griffins fell late in non-league girls’ basketball action Monday.
The Spartans jumped out to a 19-10 first quarter lead but were held to two points in the second as Sullivan cut it to 21-16 at the half.
Sullivan then went on to out score them 25-20 in the second half to force overtime.
In the extra period Jade Cordrey hit a key 3-pointer for Hughesville while Lauren Henry went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to ice the game.
King finished with 21 points, 19 boards and 12 blocks in the loss while Sophia Springman had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Samantha Albright added six points and six boards while Kassidy Beinlich had two points, three steals and four assists. Cassidy Skoranski netted two points as well.
Cordrey led Hughesville with 26.
Smethport 36, Galeton 22
A 13-1 run third quarter run by Smethport proved to be the difference in the North Tier girls basketball game Monday.
Jessie Evans led the Tigers with 13 points and three assists while Alli Macensky added six points, seven blocks and four boards.
Cara Parsell had two points and four boards as Lauren Sauley netted a point with four rebounds.
Erin Herzog led Smethport with 17 points while Mykayla Deyarmin netted 15.
