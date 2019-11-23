The NTL and District 4 volleyball all stars were named recently.
For The NTL all-stars the MVP is Maddison Minyo of North Penn-Liberty, the Offensive Player of the Year is Caitlyn Callahan of Wellsboro and Ali Koval of NP-Liberty is the Defensive Player of the Year.
The coaching staff of the year is Sheila Wesneski and the Canton staff.
The first-team large-school all-stars are Madigan Allen of Towanda; JoAnne McNamara of NP-Liberty; Megan Starkweather of Wellsboro; Cassidy Stackpole of Athens; Troy’s Savannah Sakosky and NP-Liberty’s Chaisma Grega.
The second-team is DaLanie Pepper of Towanda; Grace Tice of NPL; Breighanna Kemp of Wellsboro; Leah Liechty of Athens; Mallori Morse of Troy and Taylor Field of Athens.
For small school the first team is Emily Susanj and McKenna Hurley of NEB; CV’s Makayla Vargeson; Canton’s Esther Martin and Carmya Martell and Wyalusing’s Lylah Oswald.
The second team is Rylie McNett of Canton; NEB’s Chloe Baker; CV’s Rylie Walker; Williamson’s Chloe Barton; Emily Lewis of Wyalusing and Annalyse Gaiotti of Canton.
For the District 4 All-stars in AA the MVP is Minyo. The first team includes Callahan, Starkweather, Allen, McNamara, Grega and Koval.
The second team has Kemp, Stackpole, Sakosky, Liechty, Oswald and Tice.
For Class A Martin is the MVP and Susanj, Vargeson, Hurley, Gaiotti, Walker and Martell are on first team.
