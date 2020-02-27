TROY — Sayre was looking for anybody to step up.
Down eight points with 1:20 left in the game they needed a spark.
Zach Moore, one of the area’s best shooters, became that spark.
And that spark turned into a fire.
In a span of 35 seconds Moore went 3-for-3 from the field, including two 3-balls, to send the game into overtime.
After two OT periods the Redskins pulled out a 62-54 win over Canton in the District IV, Class AA consolation final Wednesday and earned a trip to the PIAA Championships.
“It feels so amazing,” Moore said. “A lot of our players were losing hope at halftime then we all stuck together and pulled through and pulled this one off.”
It was a true team effort for Sayre as Matt Lane led them with 15 points, including two big buckets in the second overtime, while Corbin Brown finished with 14 points.
He did the dirty work in the paint and kept them close during the middle quarters as Canton tried to pull away.
“He’s done that the past two games,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said about Brown. “Being able to play physical and get some points in the paint when our threes aren’t falling and getting some rebounds and some put backs. You’ve got to have that senior leadership to be able to rely on in key situations when you need it.”
Moore finished with 10 points, Connor Young and Dom Fabbri both netted nine while Luke Horton had four points off the bench.
Isaiah Niemczyk led the Warriors with 18 points, 14 of them in the second and third quarters, as he put Canton on his back with strong drives to the basket.
Zach Rentzel finished with 12 points, hitting a shot in all four quarters and overtime, while Caiden Williams added eight points off the bench.
Cooper Kitchen had five points, Joel Schoonover and Ben Knapp each had four while Reese Allen rounded things out with three points.
Canton led pretty much the entire game, and looked to pull away at one point in the second quarter. But Sayre was confident they could pull off the comeback.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times (in one season),” Shaw remarked. “The first two times we played Canton they were both really close games the whole time. We knew it was going to be a battle tonight and obviously it was.”
The teams traded buckets throughout the first quarter.
Moore opened the scoring with a 3-ball but back to back baskets from Knapp and Niemczyk put Canton ahead 4-3.
Brown and Rentzel traded lay-ups and it was 6-5 Canton halfway through the opening frame.
Only two baskets were made the rest of the quarter, a lay-up by Young off a Brown assist and a jumper by Williams to put the Warriors up 8-7 after one.
Canton used a 5-0 spurt in the first minute of the second quarter to open up a 13-7 lead. Allen hit a 3-ball while Kitchen nailed a jumper.
Brown came back with an offensive rebound and jump shot but a Rentzel 3-ball saw Canton take a 16-9 lead with 5:50 left in the half.
Young followed with a lay-up with Niemczyk going 1-for-2 from the line. Back to back buckets by Brown and Williams made it 19-13 with 3:50 left in the second quarter as the offense continued to pick up.
Brown hit a jumper at the 2:35 mark to cut it to 19-15 but a Kitchen 3-ball with 1:40 left was the final score and put Canton up 22-15 at the half.
That set up a wild third quarter that saw Sayre take a late lead only to watch Canton take it back.
The Redskins came out and in the first four minutes went on a 10-5 run to cut it to 29-25. Lane had two 3-balls in that spurt while Fabbri and Brown also scored.
Niemczyk had all of Canton’s points with a 3-pointer and then two freebies.
Schoonover came in and hit back to back shots for the Warriors sandwiched around a Young lay-up off an inbounds play to make it 31-27 with 3:20 left.
That’s when Sayre went on a 7-0 run to steal the lead.
Horton had back to back buckets followed by Lane getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made all three free throws to give the Redskins a 34-31 lead with 2:19 to play.
That’s when it became Niemczyk time for Canton. He spurred the Warriors to a 6-0 run to end the quarter to retake the lead with two free throws, a jumper and an assist to Rentzel.
Canton was back up 37-34 with eight minutes left in regulation.
The Warriors continued to pour it on with Niemczyk bagging another jumper in their first possession of the fourth quarter followed by Williams getting a lay-up to give Canton their largest lead of the game, 41-34, with 6:40 left.
Sayre followed with a 3-0 spurt thanks to a Young freebie and a Lane driving lay-up.
They were running out of time, though, as it was 41-37 with under four minutes to play.
A Niemczyk steal and lay-up at the 3:20 mark pushed the Canton advantage back to six points, 43-37. Rentzel then nailed two free throws from the charity stripe with 2:12 left to make it 45-37.
Brown stepped up at the 1:50 mark with a steal and drive which saw him get to the free throw line. He only hit 1-of-2 and Canton got it right back at the 1:44 mark as Niemczyk went 1-for-2.
Up 46-38 it looked like the Warriors were on their way to a state berth.
That’s when Moore happened.
He hit a corner 3-ball at the 1:20 mark. Young then got a steal and the team got the ball to Moore. He dribbled in and nailed a 15-footer with 1:08 to play to get it to a one score lead.
Fabbri then picked up a steal with a minute to play. After running some offense Moore put up a shot from three. It took a big bounce then went through the hoop to tie the game up at 46-all with 45 seconds to play.
“That felt so amazing,” Moore said about that 35 second stretch. “I was not doing that great throughout the entire game so I was trying to get more open looks in the middle. I finally hit a shot, then another and just kept going.”
His coach had faith in him that he would find the range.
“You just have to rely on your work that you put in,” said Shaw. “If you don’t shoot it there’s no chance of it going in and hopefully they will keep falling.”
Neither team showed much offense after that and they went to overtime.
Niemczyk continued his strong game, getting to the free throw line a little over a minute into the extra period. He went 1-for-2 to put Canton up 47-46.
Lane hit a jumper at the three minute mark to give Sayre a 48-47 advantage but Canton came right back as Niemczyk found Knapp for a bucket. Then with 1:20 left Williams had a put back and Canton was up 51-48.
On the other end the shots weren’t falling for Sayre so Brown had an old fashion 3-point play. He got an offensive board in traffic and put it back up while getting fouled. The free throw was good and it was 51-all.
“That motivated us just so much more to fight that much harder for more games for Corbin and the rest of our seniors,” Moore said.
They went to another set of four minutes.
After a Canton turnover Sayre struck as Fabbri hit a 3-ball.
Canton turned it over again followed by Young getting to the free throw line. He hit both and Sayre found themselves up 56-51 with 1:35 left in the game.
The Warriors missed a good look with Sayre securing the rebound. Canton tried to foul but three quick passes up court led to a Lane lay-up and the Redskin fans began to celebrate as they led 58-51 with 1:10 left to play.
“That was where we all settled down and were like ‘we have to follow through here’,” Moore said.
Fabbri hit two freebies after that. Canton didn’t go quietly as Rentzel hit a 3-ball with 38 seconds left to cut it to 60-54.
But that was their last bucket of the game.
Fabbri added two more free throws late and Sayre came away with a 62-54 win.
“It was a big relief to come back because we were down pretty much the whole game,” Shaw said.
For Canton a post season that started with such promise ended with heart break. They defeated NEB in exciting fashion but lost two Wyalusing and Canton, two games they were leading in the fourth quarter.
They are a young team, though, and have now been seasoned for a run next year.
On the other side it’s been a tale of two Sayres this year. A regular season Sayre team that didn’t perform up to expectations and a post season Sayre squad that upset Millville on the road, took top seed Bloomsburg to the wire and now rallied to earn a spot in the PIAA Tournament.
“We weren’t playing to our potential and now were just going off for our seniors because we want them to have as many games as possible,” Moore said. “We’re just fighting for them.”
