Wyalusing senior Blake Morningstar wrapped up a stellar high school basketball career with a first-team All-State selection in Class AAA.
The recognition culminates a career for Morningstar, in which he scored over 1,000 points and was a contributing member to a lot of the Rams’ recent success.
“Thank you to my family, Coach (Brent) Keyes, and just the Wyalusing basketball program and family,” said Morningstar, who made the Class AA All-State third team last year. “There’s memories that I’ve made here playing under coach Keyes that I’ll never forget about as long as I live.”
Averaging 25.2 points per game — good for seventh in the state — along with 12.9 rebounds, Morningstar was tasked with being a driving force for a program coming off back-to-back district titles. Prior to his senior season, Morningstar was a key player off the bench and in the starting lineup for the Rams as they won the NTL in both his sophomore and junior season.
“It was probably the most memorable sports run I’ve had in my entire career for any sport,” Morningstar said. “Great team, some of my best friends that I’ve ever had were on (those) teams and we made a lot of memories.”
With a lot of roster turnover heading into his senior year, his role only continued to blossom.
“I was the only returning varsity player,” Morningstar said. “We graduated a lot (of players). Our wins kind of reflected the amount of kids that we graduated and the talent that we lost.”
While the Rams did struggle in the win-loss column as a team — posting a 4-18 regular season record after winning 19 games the year before — Morningstar remained a consistent force for Wyalusing on the court.
“Last year we graduated a 1,000 point scorer, we graduated a kid that scored 800, 900 points, we graduated a lot of talent,” Morningstar said. “It was a completely new team this year.”
As the new centerpiece of a once offensively-lethal squad, Morningstar’s role changed along with the overhaul of the roster.
“I kind of had to step away from the basket a little bit more,” Morningstar said. “I would help handle. I would help beat the press. I shot a bunch of threes. I kind of had to remodel my game this year.”
Even though Morningstar’s senior year may not have been as successful in terms of winning as in years past, his effort and impact on the court was not forgotten. He is grateful for that, as well as for the community he starred for.
“It was a bittersweet ending to a high school basketball career that I am very proud of,” Morningstar said. “It’s pretty cool to have your name in the record books and leave a legacy at a school and in a sport that meant so much to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.