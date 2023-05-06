Wyalusing-Sayre 2

Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar goes up for two of his game-high 42 points during Tuesday’s game against Sayre.

 Photo Provided/

Wyalusing senior Blake Morningstar wrapped up a stellar high school basketball career with a first-team All-State selection in Class AAA.

The recognition culminates a career for Morningstar, in which he scored over 1,000 points and was a contributing member to a lot of the Rams’ recent success.