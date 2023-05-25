MANSFIELD — As Wyalusing senior Blake Morningstar walked back towards his dugout, he counted up to four on his fingers, tallying up the four strikeouts he had collected in the inning.
It was that kind of day for the Rams’ ace, who dominated from the mound throughout the game to maintain control for his team from pretty much beginning to end.
Wyalusing moved on to the District IV Class AA championship game with a 4-2 win over Canton at Mansfield University on Wednesday, using dominant pitching, coupled with timely hitting to secure the win.
“Hats off to Canton, great game, great season they had over there, well coached team,” Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool said. “Getting a couple runs early is big, (I’ve) been preaching that to the boys and they capitalized again tonight so that was nice. You score a couple runs (in the) first inning with Blake on the mound, they realize that they pretty much (have) to keep us off the board the rest of the game to have a chance.”
After Morningstar and the Rams’ defense sent the Warriors’ first three batters packing in the top of the first, Wyalusing took no time getting on the scoreboard.
Trehnon Hugo walked to begin the inning, coming around to score two batters later as Kenny Mapes reached second base following a Canton throwing error. Mapes would steal third, and would also come home when Morningstar doubled with two outs. Canton rebounded from there, forcing a ground out in the next at-bat, but not before the Rams had built a 2-0 advantage.
With a lead on the board, Wyalusing’s defense went to work. Across the top of the second and third innings, Morningstar chalked up three strikeouts while the rest of the defense also held serve, not only keeping Canton off the scoreboard, but hitless entirely through the first three innings.
“(Strong defense) is a huge key for us, throw strikes, play good defense behind me,” Morningstar said. “My defense hasn’t let me down at all this year, they’ve been real solid. Outfield, infield, (Nick Vanderpool Jr.) has done a great job behind the plate. So, that’s something that I have a lot of confidence in, if (opponents) do put the ball in play, I trust that they’re gonna make the play.”
The Rams would double their lead in the bottom of the third. With two runners and just one out, Morningstar collected his second double of the game, driving Mapes home in the process. An ensuing ground out would allow Hunter House to come home, stretching Wyalusing’s lead to 4-0.
Back out on defense for the fourth, Morningstar added another pair of strikeouts, bookending another ground out as Canton looked for any answer offensively. The Warriors ended the bottom half of the fourth as quickly as Wyalusing ended the top half, with Weston Bellows entering to pitch and his defense chalking up three quick outs behind him.
Clearly in a groove, Morningstar kept the throttle down in the fifth, with the game nearing its end. Hudson Ward was able to reach base on a dropped third strike, providing Canton with a rare baserunner. Ward would eventually get all the way to third thanks to some keen baserunning, but no further as Morningstar continued to fan batters.
Morningstar struck out the next three in the order as Ward moved around the bases — needing just 11 pitches to do so — to collect a four-strikeout inning on the mound. As he walked back towards his dugout, he knew what he had just done, and let his simple gesture show it for anyone to see.
He was in control.
“That was honestly their best inning off of me,” Morningstar said. “I was counting to four because I had punched out four. They were getting extra chirpy (from the dugout) that inning and I just kind of feed off that. It fires me up.”
Another 1-2-3 inning for the Rams’ bats gave way to the sixth inning, where Canton would finally get multiple runners on base, and more importantly, on the scoreboard.
Hunter House took over for Morningstar on the mound for Wyalusing, striking out the first batter he saw. Shortly after, Zack Colton drilled a double to the outfield, representing the Warriors’ first hit in the contest. Their second would come after a second strikeout from House, as Hayden Ward singled to bring Colton home, and cut the deficit to 4-1 with an inning to play.
A pair of fly outs and a ground out ended the bottom of the sixth for Wyalusing before it had really begun, giving Canton one last opportunity to draw the game level.
Two quick outs — another House’ strikeout and a ground out right back to him — stymied any early hopes in the top of the seventh for Canton.
Then things got interesting.
Brenen Taylor walked to keep hope alive, and Michael Beers singled immediately behind him. An errant throw to third sailed beyond the baseline fence, allowing Taylor to come home and putting Beers on third. Suddenly, it was a 4-2 game and the Warriors had the tying run at the plate.
Re-enter Morningstar.
Having taken over center field duties following five shutout innings, he came back to the mound, needing just one out to finish off the game. Four pitches later, he did just that.
A called strike one and a pair of foul tips set up the payoff pitch, with Morningstar going back to his fastball to get the job done. The ball thumped into the glove, prompting a called third strike and capping off an all-around dominant performance for Morningstar — who was credited with the win AND the save.
“I told Blake before the inning started, if the tying run comes to the plate I’m gonna bring you on,” Vanderpool said. “He had 11 pitches to work with before he maxed out. Hats off to him, he came in after not pitching for an inning and two-thirds and came in and got the strikeout to win it. Just a great feeling, he’s a competitor, he wanted the ball last out. He was out there waving at me, so he wanted to come in.”
Morningstar led offensively with the two doubles as well as a pair of RBI, while Vanderpool Jr. and Bob English both added a hit apiece. CJ Carr collected the Rams’ other RBI in the victory.
Morningstar totaled 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings while not allowing a hit or walk. House collected three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
“I really feel like the boys are hitting their stride,” Coach Vanderpool said. “Last year I feel like we kind of peaked early, this year I feel like we’re kind of coming into our own.”
Colton had a double for Canton, while Hayden Ward and Beers both added a hit each. Hayden Ward had the team’s lone RBI.
“It was a great season, nothing to hold our heads on by any means,” Canton coach Ben Rubert said. “(These seniors) are phenomenal. I told them, they’re probably one of, if not the most decorated seniors from Canton. Them being around, being leaders for the younger guys, hopefully it pushes the program forward too.”
Wyalusing will face South Williamsport in the District IV Class AA championship game on Saturday at Bowman Park in Williamsport at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.