Morningstar leads Rams over Knights

Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar goes up to the basket during Thursday’s game against Towanda.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Wyalusing senior standout Blake Morningstar hit the game-winner with just seven seconds left as the visiting Rams earned a 60-58 win over the rival Towanda Black Knights.

With the game tied, Morningstar hit a baseline jumper at the edge of the paint to give his team the victory.