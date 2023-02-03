Morningstar leads Rams over Knights

TOWANDA — Wyalusing senior standout Blake Morningstar hit the game-winner with just seven seconds left as the visiting Rams earned a 60-58 win over the rival Towanda Black Knights.
With the game tied, Morningstar hit a baseline jumper at the edge of the paint to give his team the victory.
“I’m just so happy for our guys. You know, I’m a little emotional just for them. They worked really hard,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “For three weeks we’ve been getting better, and they’ve been coming in, they’ve been working and doing things the right way, even though we’ve been losing. We’ve just kept saying, ‘we’re going to get one.’”
The Rams got off to a hot start as they jumped out to a 24-4 lead with 1:37 left in the opening quarter. Towanda closed the period on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 26-10 after one.
Towanda went 6 of 8 from long range in the second quarter as the Knights took a 33-32 lead late in the first half, but a putback at the buzzer from Morningstar gave the Rams a 34-33 lead at the break.
Logan Lambert and Bailey Poll both hit three shots from long range in the second quarter to lead the Towanda rally.
Towanda outscored Wyalusing 17-14 in the third to take a 50-48 lead into the final frame.
There were three lead changes in the fourth with Towanda tying the game at 58-58 on a Justin Schoonover layup with about a minute to go.
That set up Morningstar to play hero as the Rams got the victory.
“I thought we were going to get one the other night at Athens. I thought we played our best game. The first quarter (tonight) was special, but then give Towanda credit. I said to coach (Landon Henry) at the end, it just tells me a lot about how he’s doing things,” Keyes said.
Keyes said he was proud of his team’s composure down the stretch.
“I’m just so proud of the way we handled the last two and a half minutes, because that’s where we’ve been losing games,” Keyes said. “And we had the ball with 40 seconds to go, just hoping we could keep the ball for the last shot. We did and Blake made a tough one.”
Morningstar led Wyalusing with 33 points. Parker Petlock and Nick Vanderpool both scored nine points, while Trehnon Hugo added five and Thomas Oliver finished with four.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish with 14 points.
Lambert finished with 13 points, while Jack Wheaton had 10 points and Poll ended with nine.
Also for Towanda, Schoonover had six points and both Elias Shrawder and Jack Tavani chipped in three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.