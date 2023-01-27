Morningstar nets 1,000th; Rams fall to Troy

Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar scored 26 points including the 1,000th of his career on Thursday evening, but Troy pulled away from the Rams for a 68-51 win.

 Photo Provided

WYALUSING – Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar ripped the nets for 26 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark but his Rams fell to Troy by a 68-51 margin.

“It’s something I’ve been working for ever since I’d become part of the program and it really became a reality last year when I realized I could do it,” said Morningstar. “It’s testament to the culture Wyalusing has in basketball team and all of the guys who have come through here helping me reach this milestone.”