Morningstar nets 1,000th; Rams fall to Troy

WYALUSING – Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar ripped the nets for 26 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark but his Rams fell to Troy by a 68-51 margin.
“It’s something I’ve been working for ever since I’d become part of the program and it really became a reality last year when I realized I could do it,” said Morningstar. “It’s testament to the culture Wyalusing has in basketball team and all of the guys who have come through here helping me reach this milestone.”
The 1,000th point came on a three-pointer.
“It was about the fifth of my career,” said Morningstar.
Unlike most 1,000-point men, Morningstar wasn’t a big scorer early in his career.
“I believed in myself and knew I could do it.”
“I felt like we could have gotten him more minutes in his freshman year but I wasn’t sure he was mentally ready,:” said Coach Kies “People don’t understand how much he’s put into basketball with all of the baseball stuff. He never missed anything in the summer, and communicated every step of the say. He really cared for the program and worked so hard at getting better.”
Morningstar, who entered the game with 995 points, hit the milestone early and finished with 10 of his team’s 12 first-period points. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Trojans put up 28 points.
Troy led 44-33 at the half but extended its lead to 61-46 with eight minutes to play.
Jack Burbage led all scorers, putting up 27 for Troy. Colin Loveland added 12 points and Evan Woodward finished with 10 points for the Trojans
In addition to Morningstar’s output, Wyalusing got 11 points each from Parker Petlock and Nick Vanderpool.
Wyalusing will host Canton on Saturday and Troy will wait until Tuesday to take a trip to North Penn-Mansfield.
WELLSBORO – Athens started out well in Thursday night’s Northern Tier League road contest against Wellsboro.
The Wildcats led 16-10 after the first quarter.
Things went downhill for Athens in a hurry as the Hornets stung the Wildcats for 26 points in the second period – including the last 16 points of the quarter after netting the first 10 points — and held Athens to a single point.
Athens’ 36-17 halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Wellsboro won 56-36.
Chris Mitchell led the way for Athens with seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Kolsen Keathley added six points and two steals and Lucas Kraft also had six points.
Also for Athens, Mason Lister had four points, four rebounds and two steals; Connor Mosher packaged four boards with two points; Jase Babcock, Korey Miller and Xavier Watson had three points each; Carson Smith had two points and Luke Horton handed out two assists.
Athens will host Wyalusing on Tuesday.
North Penn-Mansfield 60, Towanda 34
MANSFIELD – North Penn-Mansfield boke out to a 19-9 first-quarter lead and never looked back in topping Towanda.
A 13-2 Tigers run in the second quarter all but sealed the deal and Mansfield led 41-18 through three quarters.
Elias Shrawder led Towanda with 12 points and Justin Schoonover added 11 points.
Also for Towanda, Will Schrawder and Teagan Irish had four points each with Logan Lambert adding three points.
Cade Kurzejewski led NP-M with 24 points and Brody Burleigh added 11 points.
Towanda is slated to host Wellsboro on Tuesday.
