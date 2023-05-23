WYALUSING — The No. 7 Southern Columbia Tigers knew they were facing a tough test on Saturday in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals. With Wake Forest commit Blake Morningstar heading to the mound for the No. 2 Wyalusing Rams, the visiting Tigers clearly decided they needed to use some classic baseball gamesmanship.
The Tigers consistently asked the umpire for a timeout during their at-bats against Morningstar with the hopes of messing up his rythym.
It didn’t work.
Morningstar tossed five shutout innings and reliever Hunter House added two more as the Rams cruised to a 7-0 win in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
“They are just trying to get into my head and I don’t really let it affect me,” said Morningstar. “It kind of motivates me and amps me up a little bit more to come back with, typically, a pretty hard heater.”
Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool wasn’t worried about Morningstar handling the distraction of the Southern Columbia batters stepping out constantly.
“Blake’s a cool character. He’s got the perfect mound presence and he just doesn’t get rattled,” coach Vanderpool said. “He’s pitched so much in big games all across the country, so there’s no moment too big for him. He’s going to sit back and he’ll do a good job.”
The Tigers put runners on against Morningstar in every inning, but they were never able to get the big hit. The Wyalusing ace scattered two hits, two walks and a hit by pitch. He struck out 11 Southern batters in five strong innings of work.
House came on in relief for the Rams and worked around a bases loaded jam in the seventh to preserve the shutout.
Southern had an opportunity early in Saturday’s quarterfinal as Caden Hopper reached on an error to open the game and moved to second when Conner Dunkelburger walked. Morningstar settled down and got back-to-back strikeouts before inducing a groundout to end the inning.
Like the Tigers in the top half, the host Rams had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first — and they came through in the clutch. Trehnon Hugo started the frame with a single to center and Nick Vanderpool, Jr. beat out a bunt for a base hit to put two runners on. After a pop out, House provided a productive out as he moved the runners into scoring position with a groundout.
That brought up Morningstar with two on and two out. The senior helped himself with a single that just got through the right side of the infield to score both Hugo and Vanderpool.
“I thought the kid had kind of a funky arm angle and a little bit of a weird quick pitch, so it was hard to time him up initially. I just kept my head down and stayed through the ball and got a nice little two-RBI single to get the ball rolling, and it just kind of snowballed from there,” said Morningstar.
“They had first and second (with) nobody out and we pitched out of the jam. We had first and second, nobody out and they almost pitched out of the jam. Blake had a huge two-strike, seeing-eye single, but that’s the game of baseball. You hit it where they ain’t and that was big (for us) to break the ice,” coach Vanderpool added.
Morningstar worked around a one-out single from Logan Sharrow in the second as he struck out two straight Tigers.
The Rams added on three insurance runs in the bottom of the second. Bob English led things off with a single and moved to second when Parker Petlock walked. Isaac Shaffer laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position for the top of the order.
Southern Columbia decided to put Hugo on to load the bases and give themselves a chance for an out at any base. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Vanderpool was up next — and he came through with a big hit.
After English scored on a wild pitch, Vanderpool sent a line drive to right and both runners came home to make it 5-0.
“Setting the tone and scoring five runs (over the) first two innings was exactly what we wanted to do. That was big, especially with Blake on the mound,” said coach Vanderpool. “With a kid like Blake on the mound, you get a lead and it puts a lot of pressure on the other team. They have to play pretty much perfect baseball the rest of the way to try to get you.”
Southern put a pair of runners on in the top of the third with a walk and hit by pitch, but once again Morningstar got out of it with a strikeout.
Wyalusing added a run in the third when House singled and scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.
Morningstar worked around an error in the fourth to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the fourth, Shaffer doubled on a line drive to right and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hugo would then strike out, but the Southern catcher dropped the third strike and sent a throw to first to finish off the out. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Shaffer was ready and raced home on the throw to make it 7-0.
Morningstar gave up a hit to Caden Hopper to open the fifth, but the Division I-bound pitcher got two strikeouts, and then Hopper was caught in a rundown and tagged out by Vanderpool at home.
“Blake didn’t have his best control today, but still an excellent outing. He pitched out of some jams and had some high-stress (situations). I think he had traffic every inning, but he pitched out of it,” said coach Vanderpool.
Southern put another runner on in the sixth when Jobey Petro walked, but this time it was House working around it as he got a strikeout to end the inning.
Brayden Andrews and Nathan Gallagher reached on back-to-back singles to open the top of the seventh. House then rebounded with two straight fly outs before loading the bases with a walk to Louden Murphy. The Rams reliever ended the game and the Tigers’ season with a strikeout.
“I have a ton of confidence in Hunter when he comes in. He’s a great change of pace from when I’m on the mound. He typically does a really good job pounding the zone. He’s got it and he pitches out of jams well, too,” Morningstar said of his teammate.
Hopper, Sharrow, Andrews and Gallagher had the only hits for Southern.
“I think they said we had runners in scoring position in six out of the seven innings. I thought that our approach at the plate was great. We just couldn’t get that clutch hit,” said Southern Columbia coach Mike Myers.
Dunkelberger got the start and allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of work. Hopper didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief work.
The Rams were nearly without one of their top players on Saturday when their catcher, Nick Vanderpool, Jr., took a ball off the hand during warmups. The Wyalusing junior was able to take the field and caught Morningstar’s five innings before moving to the outfield.
“Junior took one in the hand before the game, so a gutty performance back there. Hopefully it’s nothing serious but it swelled up pretty good,” said coach Vanderpool.
Vanderpool, Jr. was limited in terms of throwing due to the injury and Southern took advatange with four steals on the day.
Morningstar knew the Tigers were going to run on him with Vanderpool’s injury, but it didn’t bother the Wyalusing standout.
“I really tried to keep them close, especially knowing what he’s dealing with hand-wise, but deep down in my heart I know that they can get bases loaded, nobody out and I can pitch out of it,” Morningstar said.
For Morningstar, Saturday’s game provided him one more chance to pitch on his home field.
“It’s awesome. I’ve had so many memories here on this field and it’s obviously my favorite place to play, so I’m definitely going to miss it but we’re going to keep rolling,” he said.
Even with his injury, Vanderpool led Wyalusing at the plate with two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Morningstar had one hit and two RBI, while Shaffer had a double and one run and Hugo had one hit, one RBI and two runs.
House and English both had one hit and scored once for the Rams.
“It was a great game and I’m proud of the boys, top to bottom,” coach Vanderpool said.
Wyalusing will face Canton in the semifinals on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield University.
“They won the NTL (Small School) title this year, so they are definitely not a team to overlook. They are a solid team. They have some athletes with the Ward boys, and the Bellows boy is one of the best athletes in the NTL probably. I expect it to be a good game and I feel like if Blake is on his game we’ve got a good shot to win it,” said coach Vanderpool. “Hopefully we can jump out like that against Canton and punch our ticket to states and get down to Bowman Field.”
“I think it’s going to be exciting ... I’m going to come ready to go and we’re going to come out of there and hopefully reach the district finals,” added Morningstar.
