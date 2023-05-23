WYALUSING — The No. 7 Southern Columbia Tigers knew they were facing a tough test on Saturday in the District IV Class AA quarterfinals. With Wake Forest commit Blake Morningstar heading to the mound for the No. 2 Wyalusing Rams, the visiting Tigers clearly decided they needed to use some classic baseball gamesmanship.

The Tigers consistently asked the umpire for a timeout during their at-bats against Morningstar with the hopes of messing up his rythym.