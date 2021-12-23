TOWANDA — Led by the dominant post work of Blake Morningstar, the Wyalusing boys basketball team defeated Towanda 72-62 on Wednesday night.
After only scoring two points in the first quarter, Morningstar went on to finish with 28 points.
Isaiah Way is an efficient shot creator and he put that talent on full display in the first quarter, driving to the basket at will. Way scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 19 points.
“Isaiah is probably the one guy we have that can go get one when he needs to when a play breaks down,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said. “We moved the ball a lot better than we did the last two games and we worked a lot on that in practice.”
Wyalusing jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but Towanda did not let in and cut the lead to 17-11 after the first quarter.
Both teams played at a significantly faster pace in the second quarter when they were both settled in. Towanda’s Dante Ottaviani hit two three-pointers at crucial points and Elias Shrawder did an excellent job at creating his own scoring opportunities, scoring nine points in the quarter.
Ottaviani scored 10 total points and Shrawder scored 19 with most of his looks coming later in the fourth quarter.
The Rams found their blue print for success in the second quarter — get the ball to Morningstar down low and let him go to work. Morningstar took advantage of one-on-one man coverage down low and utilized a mixture of strength and smooth touch at the rim to score 11 points in the second quarter.
Towanda trailed 35-28 at halftime. The home crowd was doing all it could to will the Black Knights back after a slow start.
Those hopes were quelled in the third quarter. Morningstar and the Wyalusing offense picked up right from where they left off in the second quarter.
Morningstar scored nine more points, Grayden Cobb chipped in six points, Way scored five, and Wyalusing outscored Towanda 22-12 in the third quarter.
Cobb finished the game with 11 points.
Similar to the first quarter, Towanda started slow and couldn’t find a rhythm on offense. Wyalusing seized the chance and it was evident that each player knew their role and knew what they needed to do on offense to make each other succeed.
The Rams led 57-40 at the end of the third quarter putting Towanda’s back against the wall.
Shrawder re-energized the packed Towanda gymnasium hitting three from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to give the Black Lights a glimmer of hope.
Wyalusing found their answer in the form of Hunter Moss who scored three straight from beyond the arc. Moss and his teammates couldn’t help but erupt in celebration after he scored.
“I wish you could see the smile on my face,” Keyes said. “We love the kid (Hunter) and he has been a part of our program all four years and he has been struggling. When we saw all three shots go in there was a huge smile on my face and all of the guys were smiling too because we are more happy for our teammates than we are ourselves.”
Moss halted Towanda’s momentum and helped see his team to victory.
Wyalusing returns to the court on Wednesday to play Jersey Shore at 6 p.m. in Hughesville.
Towanda is back in action on Tuesday traveling to play Sayre in the Valley Christmas Tournament at 7:30 p.m.
“I am looking forward to having a few days off and I think the guys are too,” Keyes said. “Playing four games in eight days is never easy especially because we have to get back in the gym and fix some things but I am excited to see what we can do in the tournament.”
