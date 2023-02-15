WYALUSING — Blake Morningstar put up a game-high 31 points on Senior Night in Wyalusing, but it wasn’t enough for the Rams in a 60-46 loss to visiting Sullivan County on Tuesday.
Sullivan County took a 19-13 lead after the first and held a 29-20 advantage at the halftime break before pulling away for the win.
The Griffins were led by Ben Carpenter with 21 points and Maddox Bahr with 13. Trey Higley added 11 points and Riley King chipped in nine.
Wyalusing was led by Morningstar’s 31 points, while Thomas Oliver added eight and Trehnon Hugo chipped in three.
The Rams finish the season with a 4-18 record, while Sullivan County improved to 14-8 and will compete in the District IV Class A playoffs next week. The Griffins currently sit in second place in the D4 standings and will start their postseason at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.