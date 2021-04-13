Mother Nature wiped out most of Monday’s area sports schedule after heavy rain on Sunday and cooler weather on Monday.

The Athens at Wellsboro baseball and softball games and the NEB at Canton baseball and softball games all got postponed to today.

The NP-Mansfield at Towanda and Williamson at Sayre baseball games also got postponed to today.

The Williamson at Sayre softball game is moved to May 20 and the Troy at Wyalusing baseball and softball games are each moved to a date to be determined.

The Mansfield University home softball doubleheader against Kutztown was moved from Monday to this Wednesday.

WEEKLY SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

TUESDAY

Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

NEB at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Williamson at CV, 4:30 p.m.

Sayre at NEB, 4:30 p.m.

Towanda at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Canton at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

NP-Mansfield at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

NEB at Elk Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Wellsboro at CV, 4:30 p.m.

Canton at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Galeton at Williamson, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY

Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

NEB at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Sayre at NEB, 4:30 p.m.

Towanda at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Canton at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

NP-Mansfield at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Williamson at CV, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

CV at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Canton at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Canton at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TUESDAY

CV at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.

Galeton at Towanda, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Galeton at NP-Liberty, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Wellsboro at Towanda, 4 p.m.

CV at NP-Liberty, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

NP-Liberty at Towanda, 11 a.m.

South Williamsport at Wellsboro, noon

TRACK AND FIELD

TUESDAY

Athens at Towanda, 4 p.m.

Williamson at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.

NP-Mansfield/NEB at Canton, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Troy at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.

Canton at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.

Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

NP-Mansfield/Towanda at Sayre, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

Horseheads at Waverly, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elmira at Waverly, 7 p.m.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TUESDAY

ND at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

TUESDAY

Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Waverly at IAC’s (Watkins Glen), 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

FRIDAY

Waverly at Marathon Invite, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY

Waverly at Groton, 7 p.m.