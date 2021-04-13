Mother Nature wiped out most of Monday’s area sports schedule after heavy rain on Sunday and cooler weather on Monday.
The Athens at Wellsboro baseball and softball games and the NEB at Canton baseball and softball games all got postponed to today.
The NP-Mansfield at Towanda and Williamson at Sayre baseball games also got postponed to today.
The Williamson at Sayre softball game is moved to May 20 and the Troy at Wyalusing baseball and softball games are each moved to a date to be determined.
The Mansfield University home softball doubleheader against Kutztown was moved from Monday to this Wednesday.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
TUESDAY
Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
NEB at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
Williamson at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Williamson at CV, 4:30 p.m.
Sayre at NEB, 4:30 p.m.
Towanda at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Canton at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
NP-Mansfield at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
NEB at Elk Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Wellsboro at CV, 4:30 p.m.
Canton at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Galeton at Williamson, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
TUESDAY
Athens at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
NEB at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Sayre at NEB, 4:30 p.m.
Towanda at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Canton at South Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
NP-Mansfield at Troy, 4:30 p.m.
Athens at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Williamson at CV, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
CV at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Canton at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Canton at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TUESDAY
CV at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.
Galeton at Towanda, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Galeton at NP-Liberty, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Wellsboro at Towanda, 4 p.m.
CV at NP-Liberty, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
NP-Liberty at Towanda, 11 a.m.
South Williamsport at Wellsboro, noon
TRACK AND FIELD
TUESDAY
Athens at Towanda, 4 p.m.
Williamson at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.
NP-Mansfield/NEB at Canton, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Troy at Wellsboro, 4 p.m.
Canton at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.
Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.
NP-Mansfield/Towanda at Sayre, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
Horseheads at Waverly, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Elmira at Waverly, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
TUESDAY
ND at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
TUESDAY
Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waverly at IAC’s (Watkins Glen), 10 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
FRIDAY
Waverly at Marathon Invite, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY
Waverly at Groton, 7 p.m.
