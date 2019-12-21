Mountaineers’ Hot Start Not Enough Against Gannon, Fall 66-49
MANSFIELD – The Mansfield University women’s basketball team led 20-14 after the first period of action, but Gannon University shot over 50 percent in the game including a 62 percent third quarter to exit Decker Gymnasium with a 66-49 PSAC victory on Friday afternoon, Dec. 20.
Freshman Jasmine Hilton netted a team-high 14 points and junior Chelsea Cover scored in double-figures for the second straight game, pouring in a career-high 12 points. Junior Paige Whitfield scored eight points, dished out four helpers and pulled in three rebounds and freshman Jasmine Perez contributed seven points and four steals.
Mansfield (2-8, 0-4 PSAC) stormed out to a 20-16 lead after the first quarter thanks to 50 percent shooting from the floor, including a 4-of-8 effort from behind the arch. Gannon scored the game’s first basket and led through the opening three minutes until a 3-pointer by freshman Jasmine Perez at the 6:45 mark gave the Mountaineers a 7-6 advantage.
Gannon scored the opening seven points of the second quarter to regain the lead and looked to head into the break with a three point advantage, but Hilton knocked down a jumper with 24 seconds to go to cut the deficit to one heading into the half.
Mansfield continued to shoot well in the third, connecting on 6-of-10 shots from the floor and converting a perfect 2-of-2 free throws. However, Gannon matched their shooting effort by going 8-of-13 from the field and connected on 7-of-9 shots at the charity stripe to start to pull away.
After shooting over 50 percent through three quarters (17-of-33), the Mounties were 1-of-9 in the fourth and Gannon’s 36 points in the paint started to take its tool as the Golden Knights sealed the victory.
Chelsea Rourke scored a game-high 18 points and Tori Obenrader added 11 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Golden Knights.
The Mountaineers are back on the court tomorrow afternoon, Dec. 20 for their final game of 2019 when they host Clarion University at 1 p.m. inside Decker Gymnasium.
