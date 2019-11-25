CALIFORNIA, Pa. – Senior Trevor English recorded his fourth consecutive double-double, but the Mansfield University men’s basketball team fell to a hot-shooting California University of Pennsylvania, 89-69 on the road in PSAC action on Sunday, Nov. 24.
English finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to notch his unprecedented fourth straight double-double. Christian Simmons scored 20 points for the third time this season on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor and 7-of-10 at the line, while adding eight rebounds. Garrett Cook drilled two trifectas, totaling nine points and Tyler Moffe also added nine to go along with a team-high five assists.
In the first half, the Mounties (2-4, 1-1 PSAC) led 7-6 after a layup by English at the 14:09 mark. However, that was Mansfield’s last lead of the half as California (4-2, 2-0 PSAC) answered with a jumper on the ensuing possession which led to a 15-0 run to give California a 21-7 lead. Mansfield cut the deficit to single-digits with 6:20 to go after Simmons scored five of his nine first half points to make it 34-23. California extended their lead to 45-28 with 3:06 left, but Cook capitalized on a 4-point play in the closing seconds of the half to send the game to the break, 45-32.
The Vulcans forced 10 turnovers which led to 16 points and shot 47 percent (16-of-34) from the floor to Mansfield’s 35 percent (10-of-28) to earn the halftime advantage. English and Simmons led the Mounties in scoring at the half with nine points each.
In the second half, the Vulcans opened with a 16-8 run over the opening six minutes of the period to extend their lead to 61-40. The Mounties benefited from five straight points off a jumper by Moffe and a trifecta by Taylor Sweeney to cut the deficit back to 16 with 13:22 to go. However, that was as close as the Mounties could get as California closed out the victory.
The Vulcans shot 48 percent (33-of-69) from the field and 45 percent (13-29) from deep. Philip Alexander went 8-of-10 from the floor, totaling a game-high 20 points to lead five Vulcans in double-figures.
The Mounties return to Mansfield after Thanksgiving break on Dec. 2 when they host Mercy in non-conference action at 7 p.m. inside Decker Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.