LIBERTY — Things were looking good for Sullivan County. The sixth-seeded Griffins were out to an early 8-2 lead on third-seeded North Penn-Liberty, and their man-to-man defense was giving the Mounties issues. Seemingly as quick as Sullivan County built that early lead, North Penn-Liberty turned it on. The Mounties dominated the final 27 minutes of the game 45-17, and won, 47-25 in front of a packed Liberty gymnasium Tuesday evening in the quarterfinals of the district 4 class a boys’ quarterfinals.
We did a good job early in the game of creating some points off of our defense. They were a lot longer than I think my guys expected them to be and a couple of their zones bothered us and we had trouble getting easy scoring opportunities…the second half we were like deer in headlights,” Sullivan County coach Glenn Vaughn said after the game.
It is the first time in the last thirteen seasons the Griffins will finish a season without winning a playoff game.
The biggest thorn in the side of Sullivan County was Mountie senior forward Noah Shedden. Shedden did damage in all facets of the game. He finished with game-highs in points and rebounds, 19 and 16, respectively. But, it was on the defensive end where his impact was most felt. The lanky Shedden was moved to the top of the Mountie 1-2-2 half court defense and his 6-foot-7 wing span shut down passing lanes for Sullivan County and flustered their guards all night. He turned that into offense for himself and others as he finished around the rim in a variety of ways all night in transition.
“I would say it’s one of my top three games ever. My teammates helped me and had my back, I couldn’t do it without them and my coach. He was telling me to be in the post and just work,” Shedden said. “Being able to play hard on defense. And getting those easy fast break layouts is the best way and the easiest way to play basketball.”
Early on it looked easy for Sullivan County. Steals on back-to-back possessions turned into breakaway layups by Riley King and Bryon Fitzgerald for the first four points of the game and they rode that early advantage to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The 2nd quarter was back-and-forth for a while as teams traded baskets. A King three with three-and-a-half minutes left put the Griffins up 17-14, but the Mounties would start to take over. They scored ten of the final twelve points of the quarter, capped off by a Devin Bradley steal and finish, and they jumped out to a 24-19 lead, setting up a second half that figured to be competitive.
Unfortunately for Sullivan County, it was not to be. North Penn-Liberty dominated the second half. They got the first four of the half to lead by nine before a Ben Carpenter three-pointer cut the lead to 28-22, seemingly settling things down for the Griffins. North Penn-Liberty continued to extend the lead though, and a Shedden basket-and-the-foul to close out scoring in the period had North Penn-LIberty up 36-22 heading to the final frame.
Sullivan County tried to rally, but it wasn’t to be. Missed layups hurt the Griffins in the second half, especially on a night that outside shots weren’t falling. The Mounties’ defense, which forced 14 Sullivan County turnovers, allowed just six points in the second half en route to their 47-25 win.
North Penn-Liberty will advance to play Northumberland Christian at a time and place to be determined.
Riley King led Sullivan County with 15. Ben Carpenter added 5. Bryon Fitzgerald had 3 and Connor Smithkors had 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.