MU women's soccer dropped their home match to the visiting Rams of Shepherd University 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Mounties and Rams battled back-and-forth for a majority of the match until Shepherd's Mikayla Azar found the back of the net in the 59th minute.
Cay McNichol and Breanna Murphy each had two shots. Grace Kleinman, Olivia Bowman, Carina O'Neill all registered a shot totaling the Mountie offense at nine shots for the afternoon. Stephanie Moir made 10 saves in the net for the Mountaineers. With this match, Moir now currently sits in 2nd among NCAA Division II goalkeepers in saves.
Prior to the match, the women's soccer program also honored the dedication and commitment of their six graduating seniors on senior day. Sierra Austin, Jaiden DiPalma, Eleni Gebbia, Cay McNichol, Breanna Murphy and Chelsea Thomas were all presented photos and flowers honoring their time with Mansfield women's soccer.
The Mounties are back at it again next Wednesday as they welcome nationally-ranked Millersville to Mansfield. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00pm
