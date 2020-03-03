Senior Brady Mengel notched two hits while igniting a clean defensive effort and junior Jake Manke shut the door on the mound to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 7-5 non-conference victory over Glenville State College at the Sue Morris Complex on Monday afternoon, March 2.
The Mounties (4-5 overall) scored the first run of the contest for the third consecutive game after Mengel doubled to scored junior Josh Kulina in the top of the first. However, the Pioneers (7-4 overall) responded with four runs in the bottom half to take a 4-1 lead.
Mansfield immediately countered with a four-run inning in the top of the second to regain the advantage, 5-4. Kulina and junior Nate Cotton each picked up RBI in the inning and junior Ben Osborne plated two with a single to center.
The Mounties tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the sixth when junior Ryan Wentzel drove in Cotton and Mengel with a double to right center, making it 7-4.
The Pioneers added a run in the sixth but junior Jordan Cowan (1-0), sophomore Jake Haas and Manke allowed just one run over the final six innings to secure the victory.
The Mounties belted out eight hits, led by two apiece from Mengel, Wentzel and freshman Alan Bautista. Wentzel and Osborne each drove in a pair of runs Kulina reached base three times while scoring twice.
Freshman Josh Colon allowed four runs through two innings, but stuck out three hitters before handing the ball to Cowan. Cowan went three complete innings while allowing one run in his first career victory on the mound. Manke shut the door in the final 3 and 2/3 innings while striking out two to earn the save.
Colin Gross knocked in four runs with a grand slam to lead the Pioneers. Nicholas Schumek started the game, allowing five runs in 1 and 2/3 innings in the loss.
The Mounties return to Cary, N.C. to conclude their spring trips on Thursday, March 5 when they take on The College of Saint Rose at the USA Training Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.