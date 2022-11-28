ALTOONA — The Canton Warriors are once again final four bound after a dominant performance in the Class A Quarterfinals against Northern Cambria where they topped the Colts 42-13.
Canton would jump all over Northern Cambria in the first five minutes of the contest and never look back as they scored four touchdowns in that time span.
The game would open up with an explosive play from senior Weston Bellow — who would shake one tackle on the opening kickoff and find nothing but green grass in front of him as he scored on a 77-yard return.
After the Canton defense smothered Northern Cambria on their first possession, the offense would finally take the field and start to do some damage.
In a third down situation, Riley Parker would make an incredible play where he reversed the field then ran over a Colts’ defender to give Canton a first down deep in enemy territory.
One play later, Hayden Ward would take the option pitch around the left side of the defense, make a man miss, and scamper in from 24 yards out to put the Warriors up 14-0.
On Northern Cambria’s next possession the Colts would attempt to set up a screen, but Warrior’s Riley Parker would step in front and go the distance for a pick-six that bolstered their lead to 21-0.
On Canton’s next possession Parker would make his presence felt once again and after a long drive would punch it in to go up 28-0 only a few minutes into the game.
Northern Cambria would get on the board late in the first on an Owen Boucher two-yard scamper into the endzone, and bring the score to 28-7 going into the second.
Things remained quiet in the third, until Canton marched down the field on a last-minute drive and Hayden Ward capped it off with a nice 12-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 34-7 heading into the break.
Canton would enact the mercy rule in the third, with Hudson Ward finding paydirt on a 49-yard run at around the midpoint of the quarter.
The Colts would score one more time in garbage time, but the Warriors would own the night and come away with a 42-13 victory and move on to the final four of the Class A bracket for the second straight year.
The Canton defense was the true star of the show, holding a normally explosive Northern Cambria offense to under 250 yards and just two scores on the night.
The front seven dominated the point of attack and Gage Pepper would lead the way with 11 total tackles and could be found blowing up plays at or behind the line of scrimmage all night.
Hudson Ward and Brenan Taylor each added five tackles and while Mason Nelson only had two tackles — he was a force in the middle of the field from the defensive tackle position.
On offense, the boys up front also controlled the game with Pepper, Nelson, Taylor, and Mason Harold bullied the Colts’ defensive front.
Parker would lead the way rushing with 107 yards and a touchdown, while Hudson Ward added 57 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden Ward scored two times and racked up 49 yards.
In all, Canton rushed for 300 yards on 43 carries with four touchdowns.
Canton only completed two passes for negative yardage, but on a day where the o-line and runningbacks were feasting it wasn’t needed for them to pull off the win.
Canton now will face a familiar foe in the Class A State Semifinals on Friday at Shamokin Highschool at 7 p.m. in Steelton Highspire, a team they edged in last year’s State Playoffs.
For a full story on the Canton game, pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Review.
