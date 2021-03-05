Mount Carmel was done with playoff disappointment. After four consecutive seasons of being knocked out by lower seeded teams, they were ready to get a monkey off their back. Their fantastic defense effort and balanced scoring helped them do just that as Mount Carmel made the trek to Wellsboro and beat #4 Wellsboro, 54-45.
“Last year we should’ve beat Warrior Run at our place,” Coach John Lazicki said. “(Wellsboro’s) a good team, well coached and play hard and with a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride, I’m just happy to get a win.”
On a night where Wellsboro stopped the potent Tornado transition offense, Mount Carmel executed as well as they have all season in the halfcourt. They limited turnovers and got great looks all night, especially in the second quarter as they scored 17 points and took a 28-26 lead into halftime. They had given up 16 first half points to Wellsboro center Liam Manning, though and they knew that would have to change if they wanted to hang on. Boy, did it ever change.
Manning was held to just two points in the second half, coming on the first Hornet possession of the half to tie the game at 28. Swarming defense by Mount Carmel held Wellsboro to just 19 second half points, and just 4 in the fourth quarter.
“I kept fresh legs on him,” Lazicki said. “Manning is a heck of a player and can score the ball. We knew we would need to keep fresh legs on him and keep him off the boards.”
Crashing on Manning worked even better expected as Wellsboro was ice cold from the field all night. Wellsboro only made one three-point field goal in the entire game, coming in the fourth quarter by Peyton McClure to cut the Tornado lead to 4 with 3:30 to go. That’s as close as they’d get.
“We had some looks that we didn’t knock down,” Wellsboro Coach Steve Adams. “That wears on you in a 32-minute game.”
Give all credit to Mount Carmel, though. This is a Senior laden team that came into a gym Wellsboro had not lost in all year and outplayed them for large stretches of the basketball game. Senior guard Michael Balichik remembered a lopsided defeat to the Hornets two years ago in the district semifinals and was not going to let it happen again.
“I don’t know about my other teammates but it was especially on my mind,” Balichik said. “That’s one of the worst losses we ever had and I wanted to get them back.”
Mount Carmel will travel to top-seeded Loyalsock on Monday.
