MOUNT CARMEL — On paper, it looks like Mount Carmel had a fairly routine time in its 44-24 win over Towanda Wednesday in the opening round of the PIAA District 4 Class 2A Duals.
In reality, the Red Tornadoes (14-3) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round at Milton by winning a couple of key match-ups and by getting some good luck in bouts decided by late pins. Mount Carmel will take on Line Mountain, a 44-30 winner over Warrior Run, in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Red Tornadoes, after taking a tough loss to start the match at 170 when Will Bowen (13-13) nipped Noah Berkoski (16-8) 5-3 on the strength of five third-period points, won eight of the next nine bouts, with each team getting a forfeit along the way, to build a 45-15 lead. But some of those wins were extremely close and huge.
Sophomore Damon Backes (17-5) nipped Clay Watkins (21-9) 3-2 at 195 in the first key win. Towanda’s Alex Perez pinned Hunter Minnig at 220 to tie the score 9-9, but Mount Carmel won the next seven bouts that were actually wrestled.
“We wrestled strong,” said Mount Carmel coach Steve Pesarchick. “Winning those seven in a row not counting a forfeit really was big. We were looking at the 145, 152 and 160-pound bouts near the end as really big because they won the coin flip, but luckily we had it put away by then.”
Austin Reed (19-4) pinned Aaron Herlt (18-10) in 2:17 at 285, and then came one of the biggest bouts. Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick built a 9-4 lead over Shane Atwood at 106 but Atwood came storming back with eight points, including two three-point back points. On the second of those it appeared Atwood pinned Kalbarchick but it was right at the buzzer and Kalbarchick escaped with a 13-12 win.
“If he (Atwood) would have had a little more time, they probably would have gotten six points there,” said Pesarchick. “Our guy has to be a little smarter about the situations like that. He’s had a couple of those this year but he’s learning.”
Towanda’s Mykee Nowell got a forfeit at 113 to close the score to 18-15, but four consecutive pins by the Red Tornadoes put the match out of reach. Jake Adzema (15-8) and Trevor McDonald (20-2) had fairly easy pins at 120 and 126, respectively, but Tyler Winhofer really had to work for his at 132 against Wyatt Delamater. Delamater, a freshman, came back from a 5-1 deficit to forge a 5-5 tie in the third period but Winhofer (17-3) got a late reversal and rolled into a pin with just seven seconds left in the bout. Delamater dropped to 17-11.
“Our guy is a freshman there and he tried to do something that works in junior high but doesn’t work at the varsity level,” said Towanda head coach Bill Sexton.
Joey Bendas (15-9) then had a big pin in 2:26 over Skyler Allen (17-10) at 138 to stretch the lead to 42-15 and effectively clinch the match.
But there was still good stuff to come. At 145, Zach Reed (13-3) took an 8-5 win over the Black Knights’ Evan Johnson (25-8) despite appearing to pin himself not once, but twice.
At 152, Towanda’s Joey Vanderpool came back from a 17-4 deficit in which he surrendered nine back points, to pin Tyler Owens in 4:20 after a reversal. Mount Carmel was also deducted a team point when Owens left the mat.
“I have to give our 152-pounder a lot of credit,” Sexton said. “He weighs about 130 and only wrestles there because he can’t beat the guys down there, and he usually has to drink lots of water just to make the minimum weight.”
“That was a tough loss for Tyler,” Pesarchick said. “He was really beating his kid but he lost his cool and you can’t do that.”
The match ended with Towanda’s Bryant Green taking a 10-5 win over Thomas Davitt at 160.
“We got some experience over at Milton two years ago, so that should help us,” Pesarchick said. “But Line Mountain is strong and always has some kids who are state qualifiers.”
Towanda (13-7) will wrestle rival Wyalusing next Tuesday.
