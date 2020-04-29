The Mansfield University Athletic Department announced the Fall and Winter Athletes of the Year during a virtual presentation of the fourth installment of the Mountie Awards on Wednesday night, April 22.
Junior David Butler (sprint football) and senior Brittany Ryan (field hockey) were honored as the Fall Male and Female Athletes of the Year while indoor track and field’s junior Lyndsey Payne and freshman Christian Tanner were named Male and Female Winter Athletes of the Year.
Team MVP and MIP’s, Spring Athletes of the Year will be announced tomorrow and will conclude the awards. To watch the entirety of the ceremony, visit gomounties.com or the variety of Mountaineer Athletics social media channels. (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook).
Fall Athletes of the Year
Butler (Accounting / Philadelphia, Pa. / Simon Gratz) was one of the most dominant players in the entire CSFL during the best season in sprint football history. Named 1st-Team All-CSFL for the first time in his career, Butler was named Offensive Player of the Week twice during the Mountaineers 5-2 run. Butler broke the century mark in rushing yards during five of the seven games, recorded a career-high three rushing touchdowns in a win over Cornell, while finishing the season with seven rushing touchdowns. Butler owns eight of the season and career sprint football rushing records and is in the top five in every rushing category.
Ryan (Environmental Biology / Burnt Hills, N.Y. / Burnt Hills) brings home her third consecutive Athlete of the Year honor, after leading the field hockey team to the postseason for the first time since 2010, earning her second NFCA All-American honor and receiving the prestigious PSAC Fall Top-10 award. Ryan earned 1st-Team All-PSAC goalkeeper for the first time in her career after leading the conference with 127 saves and finishing 10th in the country in saves per game at a 6.68 clip. As a senior, Ryan broke a 12-year program record for career shutouts with 13 thanks to six clean sheets in 2019. Ryan was at her best when the moment shined brightest, finishing with a game-high 11 saves in the program’s postseason matchup with Kutztown.
Winter Athletes of the Year
Payne (Accounting / Mansfield, Pa. / North Penn — Mansfield) carried a dominant fall cross country season right into the winter while consistently improving as the indoor track and field team’s leader and captain. Payne reached the podium at the PSAC Indoor Championships in both the 3000- and 5000-meter run by finishing fourth and eighth, respectively. Payne also qualified for the championships in the mile and was dominant in all three events throughout the season. Payne’s 18:14.10 in the 5K is eighth all-time in program history, sitting among several of the best long-distance runners the school as witnessed.
Tanner (Music / Smethport, Pa. / Smethport) capped off a very impressive rookie campaign by earning all-conference honors at the PSAC Indoor Championships by finishing third in the mile with a time of 4:22.99. Tanner was the men’s indoor track and field team’s iron man, qualifying in multiple distance events for the PSAC Championship, competing in the 4x400, 300-meter run, mile and 800-meter run. Tanner didn’t wait long to find his name in the men’s record books, climbing up to fourth in the 800-meter run (1:55.27) and eighth in the mile (4:22.99).
Both Payne and Tanner had their outdoor seasons canceled, however, both runners return in 2020-21 and will without a doubt continue to improve on their breakthrough seasons.
