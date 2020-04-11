MANSFIELD – The 2019-20 Mountaineer Athletic season featured record-breaking and all-conference performances, personal bests, a national ranking, two all-time seasons, two All-American selections and outstanding academic achievement.
Unfortunately for spring sports, the 2019-20 athletic year also featured the cancelation of four seasons due to COVID-19. It is without a doubt that baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field will come back stronger than ever to make next season’s review that much more exhilarating, but for now let’s journey back to August and travel through February as the Mansfield student-athletes took the climb up the mountain.
The four programs that will be recognized are men’s and women’s track and field, football and softball.
FOOTBALL
When third-year head coach John Evans took over the sprint football head coaching position in 2018, the Mounties were coming off a one-win season and had never won more than two games since joining the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) in 2008. Although the program was always filled with talent, the Mounties were riddled with a grueling schedule that features multiple Division I programs and they could not quite get over the hump.
In two seasons at the helm, Evans has led the Mounties to back-to-back winning seasons, featuring program-high wins of four and five games in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, the Mountaineers won a program-record three CSFL North games and faced Division I Army in the CSFL North Championship game for a chance to play in the final. Freshman Terrance Quaker brought home the Mounties third straight CSFL Newcomer of the Year honor to highlight 11 All-CSFL selections (seven 1st-Team, one 2nd-Team and three Honorable Mention). Senior D.J. McLean became the program leader for receptions in a career (104) and career-receiving yards (1,550) and junior David Butler set the program record for rushing yards in a season (852) while tying his own record for touchdowns with seven.
Senior Dante Torrisi and Sam Tillman paved the way for Butler on the offensive line and both were rewarded for their efforts by earning All-CSFL recognition. Andrew Schwenk (LB), Matt Roberts (LB), Dajuan Buie (DL) and Kayin Berger (DL) were also named to the All-CSFL defensive team after transforming the Mounties into one of the best turnover and scoring defensive in the conference.
Coaches Corner: “We have just scratched the surface and the best is yet to come. We have won nine of our last 11 games and we feel 2020 could be “our year”. I was here in the lean years and have always thought that if we could continue to retain student-athletes our chances of winning will increase. Not only have we retained most of our kids the last 3 years, we also have retained a very dedicated staff — one I feel is the best in the CSFL. The work ethic of our staff has rubbed off on the players and I feel we have grown significantly on and off the field. Our team GPA has risen drastically, and we have 10-plus student-athletes over a 3.0. Our recruiting has been the best in the last 3 years since I have been here. Winning certainly helps when you are out recruiting or on the phone with a recruit. As we look ahead for 2020, I have challenged the team to get their “oars in the water” — work hard, study hard, train hard and good things will happen.”
TRACK AND FIELD
The Mountaineer track and field team showcased youth, explosiveness and potential throughout the indoor season and although they were unable to compete in the spring, return much of their roster for both the men and the women and the future is bright.
Junior Lyndsey Payne followed up her dominate fall in cross country by finishing fourth in the 5K and eighth in the 3K at the PSAC Indoor Championship. Payne crushed her personal bests in nearly every race while competing against top competition.
Freshmen Rylie Mong and Madison Fox headlined the field group for the women and both but in solid performances at the conference meet with Mong placing 12th in the pole vault and Fox finding the podium with an eighth-place finish in the high jump.
For the men, freshman Christian Tanner dominated the middle- and long-distance events throughout his rookie campaign, while qualifying for the conference meet in multiple events and earning his first All-PSAC Honor in the mile finishing third. Tanner was known as the iron man for the Mountaineers competing in both the 800-meter run and 3K as well. Freshman Kevin Heeman was another impressive distance running freshman and will look to take the next leap in 2020-21.
The Mounties will return nearly all their sprint group after representing well across the board at the conference level.
Quaker (400-meter dash) and freshman Henry Polanco (60-meter) were both impressive in their first season at the collegiate level and both show the ability to compete at the championship level.
Sophomore Caden Fisher improved throughout the season on his times in the 60-meter hurdles, just missing out advancing to the finals at the Championships after finishing ninth with a time of 8.65.
The Mounties also impressed with their hurdle teams, while the 4x800 relay team of Quaker, Mamadue Diallo, Jakob Getchel and Travis Keefe found the podium at the conference meet, finishing 7th with a time of 8:39.85.
Head coach Mike Rohl is excited to blend the extremly motivated returning group with a talented group of incoming freshman.
Coaches Corner: “Our future is definitely bright. Lyndsey Payne was ready to follow up with a breakout season and though she had to miss her outdoor season she is more motivated. Even during this chaos her training has been impressive. Our sprinters are going to have to wait a whole year to set some records and that is all they can think of right now. We are all looking forward to those elite meets we get to attend like Boston and the Penn and Colonial Relays. First though we must get through this spring and work to keep everyone, our team, our families and our country healthy. We were extremely excited about our freshman class and what they accomplished. They were just good enough to know how much more they must do. They carry that internal motivation with them. Unlike other sports we have ways to test ourselves outside of competition, so we will find ways to challenge them and guide their training throughout the summer months. We have several experienced and talented freshmen coming in.”
SOFTBALL
One of the most energetic groups on campus, the Mountaineer softball team (Team40) was riding a four-game winning streak when the season was called. The Mounties (6-4 overall) showcased an explosive offense and a pitching staff that was improving drastically game-by-game.
Sophomore Alexis Easling (.316), seniors Deshae Jones (.353) and Alli McGovern (.457) and junior Joelle Snyder (.382) were all batting over .300, while Snyder and McGovern were ranked fifth and 10th in the PSAC in batting average, respectively. The Mounties were one of just two schools to have multiple athletes rank in the top ten in 2020. McGovern led the club with 16 hits and Snyder was tied with Jones for the team-lead in RBI with six.
Easling and freshman Danielle Goff were turning into a one-two punch on the mound that a team needs to make a playoff run, while senior Connor Decker remained a reliable option of the bullpen. Decker showcased a team-low 0.95 ERA with a 1-0 record and a save as a reliever.
Easling earned a team-leading four wins on the mound while striking out a team-high 18 batters and Goff was fresh off her first PSAC Pitcher of the Week award after earning her first collegiate victory and allowing just one run over 11.1 innings.
After 28 years of leading the Mountaineer charge, head coach Edith Gallagher was extremely excited about the potential of Team40, but couldn’t be prouder of the work they put in and will always remember this unforgettable group.
Coaches Corner: “Team40 was and always will be special. They were talented and really coming together as a team. It’s so hard to predict what Team41 will be like or what the world will be like. All the lessons we learn through sports are what we need right now to get through daily life. Team40 worked very hard on “controlling the controllables” and that is certainly something we are all trying to do during the pandemic. Team40 had three players, plus myself, who lost parents. It makes the sense of not taking things for granted much bigger than softball. The difference is we all lost something at the same time. One of the MUSB sayings is we don’t control what happens to us, but we do control how we handle what happens. Team41 will try to build off not only what Team40 built but what every Mansfield softball team built. Hopefully we will play next year for all the seniors who couldn’t come back and play and enjoy every moment we get to play.”
