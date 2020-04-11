MANSFIELD – The 2019-20 Mountaineer Athletic season featured record-breaking and all-conference performances, personal bests, a national ranking, two all-time seasons, two All-American selections and outstanding academic achievement.
Unfortunately for the spring sports, the 2019-20 athletic year also featured the cancelation of four seasons due to COVID-19. It is without a doubt that baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field will come back stronger than ever to make next seasons review that much more exhilarating, but for now let’s journey back to August and travel through February as the Mansfield student-athletes took the climb up the mountain.
The final three programs that will be recognized are field hockey, women’s soccer and men’s basketball.
FIELD HOCKEY
Picture this, it’s 2016 and head coach Brittany Hansrote and the Mountaineer field hockey team is coming off a zero-win season. Fast forward five years and Hansrote has pole-vaulted the Mounties into the national scene, earned a top-10 ranking, made the postseason and won the most games in a season since 2001. In 2019, the 10th-ranked Mounties won 12 games and earned a berth in the PSAC postseason for the first time since 2010. Hansrote brought home her second PSAC Coach of the Year honor, while seniors Madison Wilinsky, Brittany Ryan, Larissa Motts, Dana Evans and Meghan Griffin all were named to the PSAC all-conference team with Ryan and Evans also becoming the first set of teammates to be named an NFHCA All-American since Hansrote and Courtney Grunza did so in 2009. The five seniors – the most in program history — were also selected to play in the Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division II Senior Game.
Ryan was named to the prestigious PSAC Fall Top-10 award for her achievement on the field and in the classroom. Ryan ranked first in the conference in saves (127) and 10th in the country in saves per game (6.68). The senior broke a 12-year old program record for shutouts in a career with 13 while notching double-digits saves four times on the year. Evans ranked fourth in the nation in goals (19) and goals per game (1.00), while ranking near the top of the conference in points (fifth, 44) and shots on goal (seventh, 49).
Junior Caitlin Beauduy and freshmen Hailey Boda and Caitlin Keim earned Zag Sports Tours/NFHCA Division II Scholar of Distinction honors for their elite performance in the classroom. The organization recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
Coaches Corner: “The senior class was groundbreaking for us. They started out as a group of 16 true freshman and we also welcomed in a Division I sophomore transfer that year, so it was a total of 17 new faces. With any rebuilding program, you must start big because a re-build phase is not for everyone and you lose people along the way for various reasons. Once you lay a foundation and get a sturdy ground beneath yourself, then you can start putting your building blocks in to place. For our teams’ visual, those building blocks were wins that we would draw on our whiteboard in the locker room. In 2016 the current senior class came on board and that was the game-changer we needed. Six of them started right away and made an immediate impact with multiple others being in the subbing rotation. Their freshman year we won two hard-fought games, and then went on to win eight games in back-to-back seasons by their junior year. By that year four of them had been named ALL-PSAC (two were 2x), and one All-American. The talent level that was within that class was what we needed to push our program over the hump and start winning more. We were now taken seriously, scouted, feared, talked about; we were respected. That’s what that class did for our program. Their senior year was capped off wonderfully by them finally breaking through and making it to playoffs for the third time in program history. Five of them were selected to the Division II Senior All-Star game and named ALL-PSAC, two were named NFHCA All-American, and one was a repeat PSAC FALL TOP-10 award recipient. There were school records tied, broken, and our program was nationally ranked for the first time in years. Brittany Ryan will go down as one of the most decorated players in program history. I find myself asking, what didn’t they do for Mansfield. Mentality is crucial moving forward. We must maintain a wining mindset and believe in ourselves and what we are capable of accomplishing. I told the returners that it is time for them to identify who they are as individual players, and who they will be as a team moving forward without the senior class. It is imperative that they find and create their new identity and continue ‘carrying the torch’ on regarding what was built up and left for them to keep moving forward.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Second-year head coach John Shaffer set out to revamp the women’s soccer program and in two short off-seasons has brought in two of the largest freshman classes in program history including 15 freshmen set to step on campus in 2020. Sophomore Stephanie Moir had a monster year in goal, securing the first shutout since 2016 in a win over Shepherd and made 211 saves in net on the year (surpassing the program-record for the second straight season) while senior Cay McNichol scored goals in four games including a two-goal performance against PSAC foe Shippensburg.
The Mountaineers faced adversity and battled through injuries throughout the season. However, the Mounties were able to sprinkle valuable experience throughout the roster with 19 players notching starts on the season. The Mounties played very competitive soccer against nationally-ranked West Chester and Bloomsburg, holding both power houses to a scoreless-tie through the first half.
The Mounties return 15 athletes while bringing in another double-digit incoming recruiting class in 2020.
Coaches Corner: “Changing the culture has and continues to be a central focus of what we are working on. While I can sometimes get caught up in the finish line and where I want the culture to be, it is uplifting to hear upperclassmen talk positively about where they see the culture at and the change that has occurred. One player went on Mounties mid-week back in the fall and talked about the improved team culture, the togetherness and the overall positive spirit around the team. We still have a lot we can improve on, but it is awesome to know we are headed in the right direction. We had such a great start to the fall, the preseason was amazing, super competitive sessions and real energy around the team. The girls came out and played inspired against West Chester and Bloomsburg, both top teams in the country, and we had them both scoreless at halftime. It is a real shame that we had season ending injuries to so many players that stopped that momentum, but the returners have rallied. We had a great spring semester and with an outstanding group of 15 incoming freshmen I cannot wait for August to get here and start. This improved squad size will provide depth that the program has not had in my first two seasons. There will be injuries, and we will now have the depth to be able to respond to those. Also, there will be competition for starting spots that has not been there. This will create a competitive environment in which everyone will improve and whether a starting spot is earned or not, everyone on the team will be constantly improving and nothing will be able to be taken for granted. I have said from the beginning that Rome was not built in a day and this is a step by step process. We need to build on the positives from last season and go to the next level this fall.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
In attempt to rebuild a conference champion from the early 2010s, the men’s basketball program is on the right track after making a four-game PSAC win increase in 2020. The Mounties were able to battle through adversity and an injury plagued season to win four games at home, while taking No. 8 West Chester and No. 6 Indiana University of Pennsylvania down to the wire. Senior Trevor English became the 26th player in program history to score career-point 1,000 in a Mountaineer Uniform, while also finishing third in the conference in rebounding (8.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (.497). The Mounties finished in the top-half of the conference in rebounds per game (37) and defensive rebounds per game (26).
Junior Christian Simmons was leading the team in scoring (14.1) before suffering a season-ending injury and senior Jahmir Green led the squad in steals (0.9) and assists (2.9) per game. Senior Reilly Collins ended his career with a bang, netting a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 4-of-5 from three on senior night.
The Mountaineers played some of their most exciting games at home and had Decker Gymnasium rocking and rolling through some very intense basketball. Third-year head coach John Szentesy and staff are confident in the 2020 recruiting class and are excited to hit the ground running.
Coaches Corner: “The 2019-20 team faced a lot of adversity through injuries. However, through adversity comes opportunity. Our starting lineup changed almost game-to-game and therefore, roles changed as well. We had several guys step up and produce at different times throughout the year which kept us competitive. We are moving in the right direction and we are looking forward to the 2020-21 season where we will be a talented but younger team. I’m looking for us to continue working hard and improving our win total to position ourselves for a PSAC playoff appearance.”
