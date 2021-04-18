BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Senior Hunter DePrimo threw his third complete game and junior Assaf Lowengart hit his fifth home run on the year to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 5-3 victory in the opening game of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East series with Bloomsburg University on Saturday, April 17 at Litwhiler Field. The Huskies won game two, 6-0 to earn the split on the day.
With the victory in game one, the Mounties (7-15, 6-12 PSAC East) end a nine-game losing streak with the Huskies (10-8, 10-8 PSAC East) and have won their most conference games since 2017.
DePrimo (4-2) was flawless in six out of seven innings, allowing just the three runs in the sixth, while striking out a PSAC-leading 13 hitters to earn the win. DePrimo moves up to second in the conference for strikeouts this season with 56.
Lowengart launched his fifth homer of the year and freshman Zachary Shertzer drove in his team-leading 21st run to lead the Mounties offense. Sophomore Josh Farina and junior Ben Osborne added singles.
After three-scoreless innings to start the afternoon, the Mounties broke through with three runs in the bottom of the fourth after Shertzer drove in senior Tyler Melko with a sacrifice fly before Lowengart blasted a two-run shot to right center.
The Mounties remained in the lead until the Huskies (10-8, 10-8 PSAC East) rallied for the equalizer with three runs on four hits in their half of the sixth.
However, the Mounties plated the eventual game winners in the next half when the Huskies botched a sacrifice bunt from Joe Tummino to allow Shertzer and Lowengart to come around and score. DePrimo retired the side in the seventh to close out the victory.
Cole Swinger led the Huskies’ offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and Logan Hile was dealt the loss on the mound.
In game two, the Huskies scattered three runs over the first four innings before putting the nail in the coffin with three runs in the sixth, while shutting out the Mounties to earn the 6-0 victory.
Michael Standen earned the win, tossing a scoreless six innings, while Carter Chasanov and Cole Swiger homered to lead the Huskies. Freshman Eric Gustofson was charged with three runs (two earned) in 3 and 1/3 innings in the loss. Senior Jake Manke threw an inning of scoreless relief.
Juniors Ben Osborne and Joe Tummino, senior Tyler Melko and freshman Zachary Shertzer notched hits for MU.
The Mounties remain in Bloomsburg for a PSAC East doubleheader with the Huskies tomorrow, Sunday, April 18, beginning at noon.
