ITHACA, N.Y. – David Butler scored three rushing touchdowns as Mansfield earned the program’s first win over Cornell in a 44-13 final at Schoellkopf Field Friday night.
The win marks the first victory over Cornell since Mansfield (4-1, 2-0 CSFL North) joined the CSFL in 2008 and matches last year’s record win total of four games. The Mounties have won three straight games in back-to-back seasons and have won eight of their last nine games.
The CSFL North victory moves Mansfield to 2-0 in the division, tied with Army West Point as the only two teams unbeaten in North play.
Mansfield’s defense forced a turnover on the opening drive of the game with Kayin Berger pouncing on a lose football to give the Mounties the ball in the red zone. Mansfield needed six plays to go 21 yards for the score with quarterback Koby Peacock rushing in from five yards out.
The Mountie defense came through once again later in the first quarter when Dajuan Buie picked off a pass and returned it 36 yards for the score to make it 14-0.
Cornell took advantage of good field possession to get on the board early in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14-6.
Facing fourth-and-13 midway through the second quarter, Terrance Quaker faked the punt attempt and rushed the ball 63-yards to increase the Mansfield lead to 20-6. The lead would stand until halftime.
In the second half, Butler capped off a three-play, 44-yard drive with a 15-yard rushing score before the Mountie defense forced a safety to climb to a 29-6 advantage. Cornell scored again early in the fourth, but Butler ripped off two more rushing touchdowns for 36 and 19 yards to cruise to the win.
Butler had his fourth straight 100+ yard rushing performance, totaling 172 yards on the night. The junior averaged 10.1 yards per carry in the win and set a career high for single game touchdowns.
Peacock completed 11-of-18 attempts for 82 yards and rushed for 50 yards.
Matt Roberts had a game-high nine tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Chase Moser added another sack to his total with Berger and Max Johnson combining for another.
Mansfield totaled 324 yards on the ground while holding the Big Red to -8 yards rushing. The Mounties won total offense 406-187.
Mansfield hosts Post next Saturday for Senior Day at Karl Van Norman Field.
