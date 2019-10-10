Cay McNichol gave the Mounties a 2-0 advantage, but visiting Shippensburg would rally with three goals including the game-winner in overtime to come away with a 3-2 victory Wednesday afternoon.
McNichol scored the opening goal of the game in the 16th minute when she took a pass across the box from Olivia Bowman and beat the keeper left. Stephanie Moir played incredible in goal, making nine saves to maintain a 1-0 Mansfield lead into halftime.
Minutes into the second half, McNichol streaked in from the left side of the box and found the back of net from about five yards out to extend the lead to 2-0. The goals were the first two of the year for the senior.
Moir continued her herculean effort in goal, making nine more saves while denying several dangerous crossing opportunities. The Mountie defense in front of Moir also did well to deflect Shippensburg chances.
The Raiders got on the board in the 74th minute on Lauren Ocker’s goal to cut the Mansfield lead to 2-1. Shippensburg put the pressure on late in regulation and got the tying goal across in the 88th minute from Mackenzie Mitchell.
Taylor Moore’s golden goal three minutes into overtime lifted the Raiders for the victory.
Mansfield totaled 12 shots with seven on frame.
Moir ended the game with 18 saves.
The Mountaineers host Lock Haven for Alumni Day on Saturday.
