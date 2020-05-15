MANSFIELD — After losing six starting seniors that led the Mansfield University field hockey team to its first postseason in a decade, sixth-year head coach Brittany Hansrote has retooled the rebuilt program with a recruiting class of 12 freshman.
“We are thrilled to welcome the 2020 class into our program,” Hansrote said. “It is another large class after bringing in nine freshmen last year. This will add depth and a wide variety of talent to the roster. There are a couple of all-state players joining our squad again this year, which we saw the positive impact it had last season for our program bringing in that caliber of athlete.
The class, which features
The Mounties finished the 2019 season with the most wins in a season since 2001 (12-7, 6-4 PSAC), earning the program’s first postseason appearance since 2010, earning two NFHCA All-American selections and placing five players on the PSAC All-Conference team.
The Mounties open the season by hosting the Dr. Art Degenaro Classic on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 5-6 at Karl Van Norman Field. The Mounties play Saint Michael’s College on Saturday before wrapping the weekend up with Southern Connecticut State University.
“We expect to see some new faces vying for some serious playing time this season, as we are excited about transitioning into a new era as a program after losing a strong senior class,” Hansrote added. “I have all the confidence in what this fall’s team can and will accomplish moving forward. I am eager to develop them and am extremely excited to see what we produce on the field as a team.”
2020 Mansfield University Field Hockey Incoming Class
Name / Hometown / High School / Position (Club)
Eilie Holland / Marathon, N.Y. / Marathon Central High School / Midfield
Four-Year letterwinner at Marathon Central …. Two-year captain as a midfielder … named Most Improved Player as a freshman (2017) and team Co-MVP and MVP as a sophomore and junior (2017-18) … 2nd-Team All-Star in track and field as a junior (2019) … Earned ESPN (Ithaca) Athlete of the Week during senior season … led the division with 18 goals scored … Member of the National Honors Society, Presidential Award for Academic Excellence Scholar Athlete … plans to study biology.
August Lewis / Felton, Del. / Lake Forest High School / Goalkeeper (Blue Vision)
Three-year letterwinner and one-year team captain as a goalkeeper at Lake Forest … 1st-Team All-State Division II goalkeeper and Kelly Tyrell Gill Memorial award winner in 2019 … Sportsmanship award in 2018 … Honorable Mention goalkeeper in 2017 and 2018 … Made 268 career saves, allowing just 53 goals, with an 84 percent save percentage, while notching 24 shutouts, including nine as a senior … Four-year letterwinner on the soccer team … received MVP (2018 & 2019), Spartan Award (2017), 1st-Team All-South, 2nd-Team All-Southern Division on the pitch ... National Honors Society treasurer, PBS Vice President, DIAA Scholar Athlete … plans to study biology.
Rory Evans / Swoyersville, Pa. / Wyoming Valley West / F, M, D (Spooky Nook, PA Elite)
Two-year letterwinner as a forward, midfielder and defender at Wyoming Valley West … 2019 PIAA District II State Champion … state runner-up in 2017 … Member of the 2017-18 USA Futures team … member of four consecutive PIAA District 2 championship (2016-19) … Keystone State Winter Games winner in 2018 and runner-up in 2017 … Member of the High Honor Role and 2019 French / Spanish Honor Society.
Alexis Bell / Akron, N.Y. / Akron High School / Forward, Midfield (Whalers)
Three-year letterwinner at Akron High School … NIT qualifier in 2018 with Whalers Club team … NO league First Team (2018), Section VI champion (2017), Regional champion (2017), State semifinalist (2017) … led the team in scoring as a senior … also a 2-year member of the swim team and track and field team … second in Sectionals in 2016 and third in 2017 for pole-vaulting … honors achievement award in 2017-18 and 2019-20 … plans to study Biology: Cell and Molecular.
Kelsey Robertson / Holland, N.Y. / Holland High School / Forward (Buffalo Hurricanes)
Four-year letterwinner at Holland as a forward … led team in scoring all four years … earned ECIC’s 1st team (2017, ECIC’s 2nd team (2018), best offensive player award (2016) and earned an athlete of the week in 2018 … also a 2-year member of the outdoor track and field team and 3-year member of the indoor squad, 2- year member of the basketball team (class and sectional champs in 2019-2020 season) and 3-year varsity member of the softball team … member of the National Honors Society, French Honor Society and was named a Scholar Athlete.
Kylie Stine / Myerstown, Pa. / Eastern Lebanon County High School / Midfield, Defense (Alley Cats)
Four-year letterwinner and team captain as a midfielder and defender at Eastern Lebanon County … All-Section 1st-Team and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior … Honorable Mention L-L League All-Star as a sophomore … also a member of the softball and basketball team … plans to study business administration.
Maria Tice / Hershey, Pa. / Bishop McDevitt High School / Midfield (Ally Cats)
Three-year letterwinner and captain as a midfielder at Bishop McDevitt … Iron Man Award recipient for playing every minute of every game as a senior … 2019 Mid-Penn All-Star Honorable Mention and 2nd-Team Mid-Penn 2nd-Team All-Star as a senior … 12th in Mid-Penn in assists as a senior … 2-year member of the USA Futures team … also a member of the softball team … 2-year member of the PA All-Academic Team, 2019 High School National Academic Squad and a member of the Foreign Languages National Honors Society.
Hannah Lally / Lancaster, Pa. / Conestoga Valley High School / Left Back (Nook, ABC Hockey)
Three-year letterwinner at Conestoga Valley as a left back … 3 Varsity years
All-Conference Honorable Mention and program’s first ever League Champions 2019 … National Indoor Championships participant.
Ashtyn Price / Lititz, Pa. / Warwick High School / Midfield (Simply/Sutter’s Brigade, Nook Club)
Three-year letterwinner at midfield for Warick … won two tournament championships with Nook Club team … two-year member of the track and field team … plans to study nutrition.
Riley Kleinfelter / Lebanon, Pa. / Cedar Crest High School / Defense (ABC Hockey, Nook Hockey)
Three-year letterwinner as a defender at Cedar Crest … 4-year recipient of the Academic Excellence award … 4-year Lancaster Lebanon League All-Star … Lancaster Lebanon All-County Team (2017) … 2017 Nook Hockey Club National Tournament Champion … 2019 ABC Hockey National Indoor Tournament Champion … 4-year Lancaster Lebanon League Academic All-Star … plans to study Political Science/Pre-Law.
Kenedy Stroup / Millerstown, Pa. / Greenwood High School / Midfield, Forward (Central Penn)
Four-year letterwinner as a midfielder and forward at Greenwood … helped team win first State Championship in program history in 2017 … 1st-Team All-State and 1st-Team All-League Tri Valley in 2018 … also a four-year member of the basketball and track and field team … Tri Valley League MVP and 3rd-Team All-State in basketball in 2018-19 and 2019-20 … four-year Scholar Athlete and a member of the National Honors Society.
Carli Eberly / Ephrata, Pa. / Conestoga Valley High School / Midfield (Nook, ABC Hockey)
Four-year letterwinner at Conestoga Valley as a midfielder … scored 11 goals and dished out seven assists as a senior … 1st-Team All-Star and 2nd-Team All-State as a senior … 1st-Team Honorable Mentio as a junior … National Indoor Champion as a senior and sophomore … member of the Academic Honor Roll.
