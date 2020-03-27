MANSFIELD — Sixth-year head coach Brittany Hansrote and the Mansfield University field hockey program have announced its 18-game schedule for the 2020 season.
Hansrote enters her sixth season guiding her alma mater in 2020. Last season, the Mountaineers (12-7 overall) posted the most wins (12) since 2001. Following the 2019 season, Madison Wilinsky, Dana Evans, Brittany Ryan, Larissa Motts and Meghan Griffin each earned All-PSAC honors with Evans and Ryan earning NFHCA All-American recognition. The Mounties reached No. 10 in the national poll to help capture Hansrote's second PSAC Coach of the Year honor.
Mansfield opens the season on Sept. 5 and 6 when they host the Dr. Art DeGenaro Field Hockey Classic at Karl Van Norman Field. The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on St. Michael's at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 before closing the weekend by hosting Southern Connecticut at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The Mountaineers remaining non-conference schedule features Queens (9/27 @ Bloomsburg), Lindenwood (10/5 @Frostburg) and Frostburg State (10/17 @ Mansfield).
The Mountaineers are set to host six conference games in 2020, starting with Mercyhurst on Sept. 30 and concluding with West Chester on Oct. 31. The Mounties travel to Kutztown on Sept. 12 to kick off their conference schedule.
The Mounties fell to Kutztown University in the opening round of the PSAC postseason tournament and the Golden Bears went on to down No. 1 West Chester in overtime in the semifinal. East Stroudsburg defeated Kutztown to take home the PSAC Field Hockey Championship.
The Mounties visit Millersville (10/23) and Bloomsburg (10/28) before returning to Mansfield for the final game of the season against West Chester on Saturday, Oct. 31. The contest is set for 1 p.m. and will serve as senior day when the Mounties recognize Caitlin Beauduy, Emily Sadowski, Mikaila Chakon and Meghan Morris for their contributions to the program.
All home games will be covered with live stats and a video broadcast thanks to Mounties All-Access with links to that coverage available through GoMounties.com. Stay up-to-date with the latest news, updates, and team information through the Official @MUMounties social media platforms.
Road contests start times will be updated as they are made available.
