Dana Evans scored the tying goal in the 58th minute before Larrisa Motts notched the game-winner a minute later to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory for Mansfield field hockey at Slippery Rock on Wednesday.
It marks back-to-back road wins for Mansfield who improves to 4-1 overall.
Slippery Rock (1-4, 0-0 PSAC) caught the Mounties off guard, with Kayla Ulrich scoring in the opening minute of play on a pass in from the corner by Courtney Page. The Mountaineers had no answer for the next 55 minutes, as it appeared the early goal could hold up for a Rock win.
Slippery Rock outshot the Mounties 10-6 and held a 5-3 advantage on penalty corners through the first three quarters of play.
With less than 10 minutes to play in the game, the Rock tried to add an insurance goal as Emily Polakovsky put back-to-back shots on frame. Keeper Brittany Ryan denied the first attempt before Hannah Meyer came through with a huge defensive save to keep the deficit to one score.
Mansfield pressed into Slippery Rock’s scoring third as Evans and Meghan Griffin fired off shots that were turned away by the SRU goalie. Evans’ second attempt would not be denied as the senior collected a pass in the center from Kalin Duke, then fired a high shot into cage to tie the game at 1-1. It was Evans’ PSAC-leading ninth goal of the year.
The Mounties took advantage of a Slippery Rock green card with under two minutes to play, drawing their sixth penalty corner of the match. Motts received a Mikaila Chakon pass and beat the keeper for the game-winning goal with just over a minute and a half to play. It was the fourth goal of the season for Motts and first game winner.
The game was reminiscent of last year’s 2-1 win at Slippery Rock that saw Griffin score the game winner in overtime.
Mansfield outshot the Rock 5-2 and held a 3-0 penalty corner advantage in the fourth quarter.
Mountie keeper Brittany Ryan made eight saves to earn her fourth win of the year.
Mansfield hosts East Stroudsburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day.
