Dana Evans scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead Mansfield field hockey in a dominant performance in a 5-0 season-opening win at Saint Michael’s on Saturday as part of the Delta Hotels Classic.
It marks the third straight season that the Mountaineers have opened the season with a shutout victory.
Mansfield wasted little time putting a score on the board with Evans dribbling into the left side of the circle and scoring the first goal of the year in the fifth minute of play. A minute later, Evans delivered a perfect pass to fellow senior Larissa Motts who finished in the cage to lift the Mounties to an early 2-0 lead.
Christie Buyer took advantage of a defensive miscue to score her first of the season and extend the Mansfield lead to 3-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
All three of the Mountaineers’ shots in the first quarter went for scores.
Mansfield kept the offensive pressure on in the second quarter, totaling 16 shots with eight penalty corners, but was unable to add another goal.
In the second half, freshman Olivia Wagner scored her first career goal late in the third quarter to extend the Mansfield lead to 4-0.
Limited to three shots in the first half, Saint Michael’s ripped off five shots in the third quarter along, but the Mountie defense and keeper Brittany Ryan maintained the shutout. Evans capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with her second goal of the game via a Meghan Griffin pass into the circle.
A trio of Mounties were a nuisance for the Purple Knight defense all game long in Buyer, Evans, and Griffin who combined for 28 shots. Buyer totaled a game-high 11 shots with 10 on frame.
Ryan notched her eighth career clean sheet, making six saves in the game.
It is the biggest win for Mansfield since defeating Mercyhurst 5-0 on Oct. 3, 2018.
Mansfield completes its season-opening road trip on Sunday against Southern Connecticut State.
