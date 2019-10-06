MANSFIELD, Pa. – David Butler rushed for a pair of touchdowns and caught another while the Mountaineer defense racked up 15 tackles for loss as Mansfield upended Alderson Broaddus 42-18 for a Homecoming victory on Saturday afternoon at Karl Van Norman Field.
The win moves the Mounties to 3-1, which already marks the second most wins in a season for Mansfield in the sprint football era with three games left to play. It’s the best start to a season for the Mountaineers who are one win shy of last year’s record four wins.
Mansfield (3-1, 1-0 CSFL North) opened the scoring midway through the first quarter with their opening drive ending on a Butler touchdown rush. Mansfield jumped out to a 14-0 lead later in the quarter when Butler caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Koby Peacock and Chase Moser ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Battlers cut the Mansfield lead to 14-6 with a 78-yard touchdown pass with under three minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Mounties and ABU traded touchdowns in the second quarter with John Rogers pouncing on a fumble in the endzone for Mansfield and the Battlers scoring on a 32-yard interception return.
In the second half, Alderson Broaddus pulled within two points at 20-18 with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Mansfield would go on to score 22 unanswered points to cruise to the win. D.J. McLean opened up the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown catch from Dylan Kmitch in the third quarter before David Butler ripped off a 35-yard scoring rush in the fourth. Ryan Ripka capped the scoring with his three-yard rushing touchdown later in the fourth.
Peacock threw for 64 yards and a touchdown with Kmitch completing two passes for 53 yards and a score.
David Butler rushed 21 times for a gain of 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He ran for a long of 35 yards and averaged 5.0 yards an attempt. John Rogers caught six passes for 73 yards with a long of 44.
Matt Roberts had 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception returned for 42 yards with Andrew Schwenk ranking up seven tackles, including six solo efforts, to go along with 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Moser had five tackles for loss including two sacks. Kayin Berger also had a pair of sacks in the game with Max Johnson and Andrew Seewald recording a sack each.
Terrance Quaker and Dajuan Buie had interceptions in the win.
Mansfield is on a bye week before traveling to Cornell on Friday, Oct. 18.
PAYNE LEADS MU XC
Lyndsey Payne turned in a top 5 finish to lead Mountaineer cross country at Houghton’s Highlander Invitational on Saturday.
Payne raced to a 6K time of 23:40 to lead the women’s team, averaging a 6:20 pace in a brisk morning. Lauran Ensminger was 28th at 25:14 and Shelby Alexander 52nd at 26:45 to round out Mansfield’s top three runners.
The men’s side placed four runners in the top 30 with Quincey Amabile and Kevin Heeman leading the way. Amabile was 14th at 26:26 and Heeman took 16th at 26:33. Christian Tanner finished with a time of 26:52 for 25th and Christopher Porter was 28th at 27:02.
The men’s team finished fifth out of 10 teams in the standings with the women finishing sixth.
Mansfield came up just short in an exciting 2-1 loss to three-time defending National Champion and No. 6 ranked Shippensburg Saturday evening at Karl Van Norman Field.
MU EDGED BY NO. 6 SHIPP
Shippensburg (5-4, 1-1 PSAC) had the Mounties on their heels early, scoring the first goal of the game in the opening minute. Emily Stauffer received an errant shot on the crossbar and placed it past the keeper. Later in the first quarter, Jazmin Petrantonio took advantage of a penalty stroke attempt by beating the keeper to make it 2-0 Raiders.
Mansfield (7-3, 1-1 PSAC) totaled five shots with four on goal in the first half, but Shippensburg took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, it was the Mounties who came out aggressively, with Dana Evans cutting the deficit to 2-1 with her goal in the 32nd minute. The goal was the 14th of the season for Evans who is tied with East Stroudsburg’s Celeste Veenstra for the conference lead. Saramae Radel was credited with her fourth assist of the year.
The Mounties pressed forward with offensive chances, but were unable to find the equalizer.
Brittany Ryan made a season-high 19 saves in cage in an incredible effort to keep in the Mounties in the game.
Mansfield travels to IUP on Tuesday in a rematch of an early season loss at Van Norman.
MU SOCCER FALLS TO KUTZTOWN
The Mounties totaled four shots, but Kutztown came away with a 5-0 win Saturday afternoon in PSAC East play.
Kristina Miller, Alisea Munshower, and Maggie Cecere each score first-half goals for the Golden Bears. Gabby Kane and Lauren Epler added goals after halftime.
Elenia Gebbia, Cay McNichol, Olivia Bowman, and Koryn Reinhardt each record a shot for the Mounties.
Mansfield hosts Shippensburg on Wednesday.
