Lyndsey Payne and Quincy Amabile raced to All-PSAC honors to lead Mountaineer cross country at the 2019 PSAC Championships hosted by Bloomsburg University.
Payne finished 12th overall in the 6K race with a time of 23:12 to earn 1st Team All-PSAC recognition for the first time in her career. The junior cut 26 seconds off her time from the Oct. 12 race at Bloomsburg’s course.
Lauran Ensminger was the second Mountie to cross the line, coming in at 25:10 for a finish of 87th. Shelby Alexander (26:30) and Carley Daniels (26:35) finished 139th and 143rd respectively with Grace Canchola rounding out Mansfield’s top five at 26:51.
Amabile registered his second straight All-PSAC performance, finishing 17th overall to earn 2nd Team honors. Amabile covered the 8K course with a time of 26:20.
Kevin Heeman was 68th at 27:39 and Christian Tanner 71st at 27:46. Christopher Porter and Jordan Holmes crossed the line together at 27:58 to finish 77th and 78th, completing the men’s top five.
The men’s team finished 11th overall and the women’s team 16th.
Mansfield continues the season by racing at the LHU Go Fast River Run on Nov. 2 before taking on the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships in Lock Haven a week later.
