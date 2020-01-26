GENEVA, Ohio- Terrance Quaker, Momadue Diallo, Christian Tanner, and Caden Fisher teamed up to run the fastest indoor 4x400m relay in school history to put an exclamation point on a day that witnessed three top eight finishes, nine PR’s and two PSAC Qualifying times at the Spire Institute’s Midwest Open on Saturday.
Quaker, Diallo, Tanner, and Fisher finished the 4x400m relay in 3:24.09 breaking the previous record set in 2008. The quartet’s finish was good for sixth place. Quaker, Diallo, and Fisher also had solid performances in the open 400m. Quaker hit a PSAC qualifying mark of 50.64, collecting a PR and eighth place. Diallo set an indoor best with a time of 51.93, and Fisher rounded out the set hitting a PR 400m time of 53.76.
Tanner gathered another top performance in the 800m run. He finished in 5th place with a PSAC qualifying time of 1:55.67.
Freshman Henry Polanco (23.51), freshman Rammdy Melendez (24.97), and senior Michael Guyadeen (25.97) each collected new PRs in the 200m dash. Polanco and Melendez also had solid showings in the 60m dash with times of 7.16 and 7.46 respectively.
Mountaineer distance runners had a satisfying day with two PR’s set. In the middle distance, sophomore Josh Resimo ran a new PR in the 600m with a time of 1:31.11. Freshman Jacob Getchel hit a new mile PR with a time of 4:43.50. Freshman Michael Grundon was just off his PR finishing with a mile time of 5:19.46.
Freshman Kevin Heeman capped off a busy weekend that saw him run a PSAC Qualifying 5000m run on Friday, with a 9:09.10 3000m time. That time is one second of his PSAC Qualifying PR.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Jan. 31 as they travel to Lewisburg, Pa. for a two-day meet at Bucknell.
