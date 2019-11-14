English has big game, but MU falls
Trevor English recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 23 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the Mansfield University men’s basketball team, but Frostburg State University used a late second-half run to escape Decker Gymnasium with an 85-77 non-conference victory on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
English led the game in rebounding and was tied for the high in assists, while going 5-of-7 from the foul line. Christian Simmons continued his red-hot start to the season, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double of the year. Garrett Cook and Jahmir Green scored in double-figures for the second game in a row, with Cook adding two 3-pointers and Green pulling in four boards.
A back-and-fourth contest that featured 16 lead changes and nine ties, had the Mounties (1-2 overall) leading 62-61 with 9:34 to go. The Bobcats (1-2 overall) regained the lead at the 8:46 mark, but Mansfield was able to even up the score two more times over the next three minutes.
However, the Bobcats responded with an immediate 5-0 run and the Mounties could never regain the advantage to close out the contest. Simmons made it a two-score game after sinking a pair of free throws with 2:09 remaining, but that is as close as the Mounties could get.
The first half was the same story as both teams held seven leads and the game was tied five times. The Mounties earned their first lead, 16-15 off a 3-point play by English at the 13:36 mark. Frostburg State regained the lead shortly after and led by as much as eight with just over three minutes to go. However, the Mounties used a 10-4 to close the gap and send the game to the break trailing, 44-42. English notched his double-double in the first half, leading the Mounties with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bobcats were led by a game-high 27 points from Daniel Alexander. Leondre Rodgers added 14 points and Demetrich Williams poured in 10 to round out the Bobcats in double-figures.
The Bobcats bench outscored the Mounties, 27-6 and were led by nine points each from Sean Patterson and Jasiah Perry.
The Mounties are back on the court on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Nyack College for a non-conference game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.