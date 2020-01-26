MANSFIELD – After an even 33-33 halftime score, Millersville outscored the Mounties 51-24 in the second half, fueled by Ryan Davis’ 20 points in the period to earn an 84-57 PSAC East victory on Saturday at Decker Gymnasium.
Millersville (10-9, 7-6 PSAC East) held an eight-point lead twice through the early part of the first half before a 10-2 Mountie run evened the score at 18-18 with 8:32 to play. The Marauders countered with a 13-0 run to lead 31-18 before Mansfield (5-13, 4-9 PSAC East) finished out the half on a 15-2 run to even the halftime score at 33-33.
In the second half, the game was tied 41-41 with under 15 minutes to play when Millersville scored 18 unanswered points to kick start a devastating 29-3 run. The Mounties would never recover as Davis scored all 20 of his points in the second half, benefitting from a perfect 4-4 from deep.
James Sullivan scored a game-high 23 points with Mekhi Hendricks posting 21 points. Justin Nwosu was the fourth Marauder in double-figure scoring with 12 points.
Christian Simmons paced the Mounties in scoring with 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Garrett Cook splashed a pair of 3-pointers on his way to eight points with Eli Alvin also adding eight. Jaz Farrell chipped in seven points.
Mansfield travels to Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.