The Mansfield University men’s basketball team fell to Shepherd University, 89-73 in PSAC East action on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29 inside Butcher Athletic Center.
The Mountaineers (6-21, 5-17 PSAC) outscored the Rams (14-14, 10-12 PSAC), 41-35 in the second half, but a 22-point first half deficit proved to be the difference in the defeat. The Rams shot 55 percent (32-of-58) from the floor while limiting the Mounties to 39 percent (26-of-66) and led from start to finish.
The Mounties outscored the Rams, 15-8 through the opening six minutes of the second half thanks to six points in the paint from English and two trifectas by Sweeney. A triple by Rell cut the Mountaineer deficit to 66-51 with 11:46 to go. The Mounties trailed by 12 following a pair of free throws by Rell with 5:24 remaining, however that is as close as the Mounties could cut into the lead.
Senior Trevor English wraps up a standout final season, leading the Mountaineers with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting while pulling in five rebounds. Junior Taylor Sweeney (12) and senior Mike Rell (11) joined English in double-figures with junior Eli Alvin adding nine points. Sweeney, Rell and Alvin all did their damage with the second unit.
Thomas Lang led the Rams with 19 points.
In the first half, the Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead until English got the Mounties on the board with a layup at the 18:44 mark. The Rams answered with 11 straight to lead 18-2 with 15:47 remaining. Shepherd continued to shoot well from the floor throughout the first period, showcasing an unprecedented 84 percent field goal percentage through 10 minutes of action to lead 31-12. Alvin got the Mounties offense out of an early rut with nine points off he bench, but Shepherd took a 54-32 advantage into the break.
The contest concludes the 2019-20 season for the Mounties.
