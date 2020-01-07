SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Freshman Richard Oppong netted a career-high 15 points to highlight four Mansfield University men’s basketball players in double-figures, but Shippensburg University connected on 17 3-pointers to earn a 90-68 PSAC East victory inside Heiges Field House on Monday night, Jan. 6.
The Mountaineers (4-8, 3-4 PSAC) (42 percent) outshot the Raiders (10-3, 6-1 PSAC) (38 percent) from the field during the contest, but could not overcome Shippensburg’s 17-of-37 shooting from long range.
Oppong came off the bench to connect on 4-of-6 3-pointers of his own, adding five rebounds in 20 minutes of action. Junior Christian Simmons and senior Trevor English each poured in 14 points, while Simmons added six rebounds and English grabbed eight, respectively. Senior Jahmir Green rounded out the Mounties in double-figures with 11 points and six rebounds.
The Mounties fought back from an 18-point first half deficit to cut the Raiders’ lead to seven in the opening seconds of the second period. However, the Raiders exploded for a 17-5 run thanks to five consecutive 3-pointers.
The Raiders continued to shoot well from long range, eventually extending their lead to as much as 25 with 11:39 remaining.
The Mounties continued to battle and used a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 15 with 9:12 to go, but the Raiders connected on their next two tries from three to extend the lead back to 20.
The Raiders had four players knock down multiple 3-pointers, led by a 5-of-10 shooting effort from Jake Biss, who finished with a 17 assist, 11 rebound double-double. Biss also added seven rebounds and Carlos Carter netted a game-high 21 points.
In the first half, the Raiders hit seven of their first ten shots, including 5-of-6 threes to jump out to an early 19-8 lead over the opening four minutes. The Raiders remained hot from the floor and extended their lead to 40-22 with just under six minutes to go. After seemingly not missing a shot over the opening 15 minutes of the contest, the Raiders closed out the half 1-of-11 from the field and the Mounties closed the period on an 13-4 run to cut the deficit to 44-35, heading into the break. Oppong drilled two trifectas and a foul shot to lead the Mounties during the run.
The Mounties are back on the court on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Lock Haven University for PSAC East action.
WOMEN
SHIPPENSBURG 89, MANSFIELD 62
SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Mansfield University women’s basketball team fought in the first quarter to keep the score within two points, but Shippensburg came out shooting on all cylinders for the final three quarters to defeat the Mountaineers 89-62 in PSAC East action on Monday night, Jan. 6.
The Mounties (3-10, 1-6 PSAC) trailed out of the gate, but remained resilient and just as it looked like the Raiders were going to take an 8-point lead into the second period, junior Paige Whitfield drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to keep Mansfield within two heading into the second period.
The Raiders (8-5, 5-2 PSAC) extended their lead to eight midway through the second period, but consecutive jumpers by freshmen Jasmine Perez and Alivia Paeglow cut the Mountie deficit to four with 4:23 to go in the half. However, Shippensburg started to find its form and began to separate themselves with a 12-2 run in the final four minutes before the break.
The Raiders continued to extend their lead to as much as 27 points in the second half, shooting 61.1 percent from the field, while containing the young Mansfield squad to just 36.1 percent.
Whitfield and Perez each recorded 13 points on the night while adding four rebounds each. Paeglow recorded one of her best nights in a Mountie uniform, dropping eight points while hauling down four rebounds with the second unit.
The 8th-ranked NCAA Division II scorer, Ariel Jones, secured 31 of Shippensburg’s 89 points in the ball game, notching a double-double with 11 rebounds for the Raiders.
The Mounties return to action this Wednesday, Jan. 8 when they make the short trip down the road for a PSAC East matchup against the Bald Eagles of Lock Haven University. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
