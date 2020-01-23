MANSFIELD – Junior Christian Simmons scored four points in the final minute, including a fast break layup in the closing seconds to seal a PSAC victory for the Mansfield University men’s basketball team, who downed Shepherd University, 62-61 in front of an electric crowd at Decker Gymnasium on Wednesday night, Jan. 22.
With the victory the Mounties move into a three-way tie for the seventh slot in the conference standing and sit just one game out in the win column of the sixth and final playoff spot.
The final six minutes featured seven lead changes after the Rams (8-10, 4-8 PSAC) secured what would serve as their largest lead of the night, 52-48 with 5:52 to go. The Mounties (5-12, 4-8 PSAC) used a 5-0 run after a junior Eli Alvin trifecta and a Simmons layup to regain the lead, 53-52 with 4:32 remaining. Neither squad could strong hold the lead from there, as the teams traded basket after basket to set up the dramatic finish.
The Rams answered the first Simmons’ layup to take their final lead, 58-57 with 32 seconds to go. Senior Trevor English followed with his game-high seventh assist when he found freshman Jaz Ferrell for the go-ahead basket, before Simmons created a turnover at midcourt and put the contest away with a breakaway layup.
The Mounties led in the game for all but seven minutes and outscored the Rams, 40-28 in the paint. The Mountaineers continued to receive significant contribution from their bench, outscoring Shepherd 30-19.
Simmons totaled 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes of action. English was found all over the stat sheet, notching seven points, ten rebounds and seven assists. Farrell scored a team-high 12 points and seniors Mike Rell and Taylor Sweeney each had eight.
The Mounties carried a 31-23 lead into the break, holding the lead for 16 minutes in the period. Neither team shot well from the field, as the Mounties were 9-of-25 and the rams were 8-30. Mansfield did not commit a turnover in the first half and benefited from solid production at the charity stripe (12-of-13) with Sweeney and Rell sinking all nine of their attempts.
Rams’ leading scorer Thomas Lang netted 16 points, while knocking down 4-of-6 shots from behind the arch. Kyle Daggett added 13 points and four rebounds.
The Mounties are back in action on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. when Millersville University visits Decker Gymnasium for a PSAC contest.
