MANSFIELD — Mansfield University and Mountaineer athletics mourns Hall of Famer Jim Klinger who passed away early Sunday morning following a short illness. As per his request, no funeral services will be held.
“Jim was my roommate, teammate, friend and leader,” said 1970 co-captain Ed Gillis ‘71. “His loyalty to family, friends, Mansfield and community is an example for all of us. Jim lived a life of commitment, helping us all play better. He will be missed by many.”
Klinger, a 1971 graduate, was inducted into the Mansfield University Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2009.
Klinger was a three-year starter for the Mountaineer football program from 1968-70, playing in an era when freshmen were ineligible to compete in varsity programs. He was recruited by and played under head coach Rod Kelchner in the 1968 season. Klinger later starred under head coach Bernie Sabol in 1969 and 1970.
A versatile performer, Klinger started at defensive back, quarterback and punter over the span of his career. In 1969, Klinger helped lead the Mountaineers to a 6-3 record earning 1st Team All-PSAC honors at defensive back. The PSAC selected just one all-conference team that year, comprised from all the programs in the conference. Klinger was the top vote-getter at the defensive back position in voting conducted among the PSAC head coaches. He was the first Mountaineer defensive back to earn 1st Team honors.
Klinger moved to the starting quarterback slot, replacing fellow Hall of Famer Stu Casterline, in 1970.
Klinger left Mansfield after graduating in 1971, but his pride of being a Mountaineer never left him. He cultivated many student-athletes in the Williamstown, Tower City, Lykens area to attend Mansfield and frequently attended alumni and athletic events. He never missed an Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony after entering the Hall of Fame in 2009.
